Man Says Constant Complaints From Downstairs Neighbor Are Making It Hard to Enjoy His Home

Look, if you’re gonna live in any kind of apartment building, you’re gonna have to deal with some level of noise.

There’s no possible way to share walls, floors, and ceilings with people and not make at least some noise…it’s not gonna happen!

And that’s why it’s extra frustrating when a person gets all bent out of shape and constantly complains about neighbors making everyday, regular noise.

Check out what this person had to say about their neighbor who is driving them up the wall with their grievances.

Neighbor Complains About Everything. “I am currently in a loft building and recently got a new downstairs neighbor. I have lived in this building, which is an insanely good deal, for a prior year and had no real issues, but it’s certainly one where noise travels easily, as it’s very old and the lofted ceilings allow everything to echo. I know this because I hear one of my neighbors yelling while playing videos at night, and at day I can hear the upstairs neighbors moving things around and even hearing them talk, as it is a business.

Come on, dude…

Anyway, since the new neighbor has moved in, he files noise complaints nearly every night. About how I am stomping around or yelling or playing music, etc. Quiet hours are at 10 pm so I have stopped playing any music past then, but even still, the complaints continued to come. He complains when my girlfriend visits, he complains when I have a phone call, he complains when anyone drops and hits the ground, it’s insanity.

This was a nice gesture…

Initially, I tried to be nice. After his first complaint, I dropped by his apartment with some beers and my phone number offering him to just text me if he ever had a problem and I would do my best to resolve it. However, though it initially seemed to helped, I found out that what he was doing was texting me and then filing noise complaints anyway. This is causing major heartburn for me with my building, as it’s making me seem like a problem. I have since invested in several rugs (to no avail) and recently a decibel tracker.

Yikes…

Still am getting complaints. I feel like a prisoner in my own apartment. What else can I do to a) minimize the complaints and b) document to my building that this guy is just being unreasonable in terms of volume expectation and that I am not being loud. I am at wits end.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader offered some advice.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person weighed in.

This is so annoying!

And this neighbor needs to back off…

It sounds like his neighbor is the one with the problem…