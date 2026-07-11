The Entitlement Trap: Why a Devoted Partner Finally Cut Off His Girlfriend’s Endless Stream of Personal Demands

Nobody likes to admit that they’re lazy…

On top of that, not a whole lot of people even like saying that their partner is lazy…

Because that’s a conversation that usually doesn’t end well, my friends.

The guy who wrote the story you’re about to read is tired of dealing with his girlfriend’s demands, and he finally gave her a piece of his mind.

Take a look at what went down.

AITA for calling her lazy? “I’ve noticed my girlfriend has a habit of being quite lazy and expecting me to pretty much run around after her. If we’re in bed and she starts sneezing for example she’ll ask me to go to the other room to get a tissue. I don’t mind doing it occasionally but it seems ridiculous to expect t me to do it every time.

This is weird…

Another example is when it’s her turn to wash the dishes, she’ll often complain she’s tired and expect me to do it and get annoyed when I say no. Last night she was reading, so I started gaming. She stopped reading and started scrolling social media. She could see I was busy but still asked if I’d make her a cup of tea.

Her finally stood his ground…

I asked what’s stopping her doing it and she got annoyed. I told her it was becoming ridiculous that she just sits there and expects me to do everything for her. I said she needs to stop being lazy and start doing things herself since I’m not here to be her servant. She said I was being unfair and harsh.

He didn’t back down.

But I just pointed out she can see I’m busy yet expect to me to stop what I’m doing to make her drinks when she’s not doing anything and is capable of doing it herself, She just said again I wasn’t being fair to her. But I just repeatedly she needs to stop being lazy. AITA for calling her lazy?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Check out what readers said about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

I actually think this guy is right on the money.

His situation with his girlfriend sounds pretty darn annoying.

And he should be frustrated about it!

I think anyone would be pretty annoyed having to deal with this.