His Wife Changed the Recipe for His Favorite Dish, And He Begged Her to Make It the Original Way or Not at All

Cooking is chemistry. Most people have a favorite meal that instantly takes them back or tastes just right, and usually it’s because it tastes exactly the same. But what happens when the person who knows to make that specific dish decides to ‘spice things up’?

Frustration. A protest. A mutiny. That’s how mad people can get.

In this case, a husband just wanted his wife’s special spaghetti and meatball dish that she only makes a few times a year. While he cooks most of the time, he loves when she does this one, and insists he wants it made the same way every time.

Well, she wanted to change the recipe and doesn’t enjoy being told how to cook, and now they’re arguing over the meatballs.

Read the full story below and decide who is in the wrong.

AITA or telling my wife if she’s not gonna cook it the way she usually cooks it then you don’t have to cook it at all I cook about 95% of the time in my house and it’s because 1 I enjoy it and 2 I am just a better chef than my wife and she will tell you I cook better than she does. So we don’t typically have any issues when it comes to who’s cooking, we pretty much know that I’m probably gonna be the one to cook. But my wife does make certain dishes that are fantastic. For example, she makes spaghetti and meatballs that are the best thing I’ve ever had in life. The meatballs are about the size of golf balls.

He’s a big fan of it.

The sauce is always great. The noodles are always cooked perfectly. The problem is, cooking this meal takes a lot of prep usually about 2 to 2 1/2 hours to prep and including cook time for the sauce and the pasta. The whole dish takes about 5 hours to make. I know this so I don’t ask her to make it that often, maybe once every other month. This month when I asked, she said yes, but she said that she wanted to try something different with the sauce.

That sounded sus, but he wanted to be supportive.

I reluctantly said OK. Once she made it, it didn’t taste the same. I didn’t tell her that it didn’t taste the same, but the next time I asked her to make it, I asked her to make it the usual way. Two months went by and I asked her to make the spaghetti again she said yes, but this time she wasn’t gonna cut up the onions and put them in the meatballs because it takes too long to cut the onions. I volunteer to cut them for her because I want them the way that she usually makes them. She said I didn’t have to that they will still be as good, as it turns out they weren’t as good.

I can feel his pain.

Two more months went by and I asked her again to make the spaghetti she said yes but this time she was gonna do the new recipe with the sauce and she wasn’t gonna make the meatballs. I told her if you’re gonna do the sauce the way you did it the last time and you’re not gonna make the meatballs then you don’t have to cook it, because it’s not how I want to eat it. She got mad and called me an ******* .

I don’t think I am because I just want the one dish she makes every other month to be the exact same because that’s the way I like to eat it. It’s been about four months since I asked for spaghetti because I don’t want the argument, and I only want to eat it the way she originally cooked it for me. AITA?

Now even I want her original spaghetti and meatballs, please.

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What did Reddit think?

This person sounds baffled.

A suggestion.

I agree.

Communication.

Another reader chimes in.

He only requests her spaghetti with meatballs a few times a year because he knows how much work it takes. Since he loves the original version so much, he feels it’s reasonable to want it prepared the way he likes it most. He even offered to help with some of the more time-consuming steps, but she still didn’t want to do it.

So he was upfront that if she were going to ignore his pleas, then it’s better not to do it at all. She was upset, which is understandable, but clearly they haven’t been communicating so well about this.

Things definitely escalated, but they don’t have to keep escalating.

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