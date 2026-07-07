Renter Endures Hours of Bass Vibrations Through the Walls, Wonders if It’s Time to Call Property Management

Apartment living comes with a certain amount of noise you just have to accept. Bass vibrations rattling your floor for four hours at a stretch probably isn’t part of that deal.

A renter has been feeling exactly that a few times a week, and he’s not even sure if he’s allowed to be annoyed about it.

He already did the mature thing and talked to his neighbor, who came up, heard it himself, and admitted it was a problem.

The neighbor promised to tone it down but the vibrations kept coming anyway.

Now the renter’s stuck wondering whether to escalate or just live with a floor that hums.

Keep reading for the full story.

Am I overreacting about neighbor bass noise during the day? I already spoke to my neighbor about it, and he actually came up to my apartment and heard the noise himself. He agreed that it is noticeable and said he would try to reduce it, but the issue still keeps coming back.

This neighbors is sending some serious mixed signals.

I honestly expected it to stop after that since he seemed understanding, but it hasn’t. He is generally very polite and active, but the problem remains.

This tenant isn’t the only one to be bothered by the noise.

Even the neighbor in front of me mentioned that they sometimes hear noise from his unit, and the neighbor below me also hears it occasionally, while I still experience it in my apartment. It’s not constant every day, but about 3 times per week I can feel vibrations coming through the walls or floor, usually during the day, and it can last around 3–4 hours in total. It’s not really loud music that I can clearly hear, more like bass vibrations. The positive point is that after 11 PM he always stops, so nights are quiet.

Now they’re wondering what they can do to put an end to this.

At this point I’m wondering if I should stop trying to deal with it directly with him and instead go through the landlord or property management, because I don’t want to keep bringing it up repeatedly and I’m trying to avoid any kind of conflict or harassment feeling. I’m also wondering if this is something I should just tolerate as normal apartment living or if it’s actually not acceptable and I’m overreacting.

This renter is right to be fed up.

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What did Reddit have to say?

This user seems to think this type of noise may be among the worst.

It’s time to band together with some other neighbors.

This renter gave the neighbor a chance and he squandered it.

This commenter thinks this situation could go either way.

Being a considerate person and being a pushover start to look identical when you’ve had the same conversation twice with no results.

The neighbor gets points for showing up and admitting the bass was real, but good manners don’t count for much when the vibrations keep rolling in on schedule.

The renter isn’t overreacting. Feeling your floor hum for four hours several times a week is a legitimate complaint, especially when two other units feel it too.

Being the nice guy isn’t always the move.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →