She Applied for the Same Company Where Her Boyfriend Works, but He Got Upset When She Asked for Less Money

Looking for a new job is a lot of work, and when you already have a job that you are happy with, you really have to be careful.

What would you do if your boyfriend told you to apply to the company where he worked, and said exactly how much you should ask for because if you got it, he could ask for a raise too?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, but when she applied to the company, she asked for less than he recommended, and now he is really upset about it.

I don’t think she did anything wrong, and her boyfriend seems controlling. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITA for not wanting to be a regional manager? I just started working a startup called Tessla as an asst to the regional mgr.

They both have good jobs.

I like my job and I’m paid well at 65k, but not as much as my boyfriend at 85k who works at Fort as an assistant regional mgr. Tessla has grown in the past few months and even took a share of the market from Fort.

Moving up within a company can be very rewarding.

At this time my boyfriend was trying to negotiate a higher pay and promotion within Fort. He wants to be promoted to Regional Mgr. Since we’ve been talking about getting married, he also told Fort that he is considering a move to my city.

This could be a great opportunity.

Fort management asked him to stay in their city and suggested why don’t I be the one to move to the city, they would hire me. Fort then reached out to me, but the role would be selling different products that I have not had much experience with.

I think they have a good plan in place.

Fort is also known as having toxic culture, but the interview went well. I discussed my concerns with boyfriend and he advised to ask a lot of money be a regional manager. He wanted to use it as a chance to also negotiate his salary and promotion within Fort. If they are willing to give me 115k, they should be willing to do the same for him.

Nothing wrong with asking for what you want.

Now 115k would be too high and only regional managers are paid that much. Although since the job was not very appealing to me, I agree I need to ask for more money to make the move worthwhile. I didn’t want to sound ridiculous, so I got back to them and asked for 100-110k as an assistant regional manager, which is much higher than what they are paying him.

Why would he be upset about this?

Fort said 100k+ was over the budget, but they will see what they can do and get back to me. When I told my boyfriend, he flipped out. He is now refusing to talk to me, because “I did not do what he said”, which is to ask for 115k as regional manager.

They aren’t married. She needs to do what is in her own best interests.

I don’t even have an offer yet. I like working in Tessla, ideally would like to stay for a few more years, we are not poor and I am not underemployed. I don’t feel like I could handle being regional manager, having no experience in middle management, I’d be very stressed out in a toxic environment with high expectations.

What is he talking about?

But my boyfriend doesn’t want to listen and is not answering my calls. He has since sent me a text saying that he will no longer want to marry me if I accepted the (still non-existent) offer as an asst regional mgr, and for not demanding the regional manager position, that I was ruining his chances for negotiating a higher salary with Fort.

Whatever he is doing, it isn’t in her best interests.

And if I accepted the offer, I was also burning bridges with Tessla, since they will not be happy about me leaving to join him at Fort. Frankly this is all sounding like a 3D chess game to me, as I am not well versed with middle management politics.

Nope, she needs to do what she thinks is best.

Am I wrong for not wanting to be a regional manager and asking for “too low” of a salary??? AITA?

Her boyfriend has some weird ideas about how a job like this works. Just because they offer her more money doesn’t mean that he will get it too.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Stepping outside your comfort zone can be a good thing.

I agree with this commenter.

This is funny, and a great Office reference.

Doing what she thinks is best is a good option, but if her boyfriend is going to give her the silent treatment, she might want to rethink moving to that city.

He doesn’t get to decide how much she asks for when applying for a job, but he sure thinks he does. I think she really needs to consider whether he is right for her, though.