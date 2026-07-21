She Can’t Even Shower Without Hearing From Her Neighbors Anymore, and She’s Thinking About Breaking Her Lease

Imagine living in an apartment and not being able to take a shower without someone pestering you about the noise you make…while showering.

How dumb is that!

I sure think it is…

And that’s the reality of the woman who wrote the story below.

Take a look at what she had to say, we think you’re going to be surprised by how extreme this is.

Neighbor Harassing Me Over Showering. “I live on the 3rd floor of a garden style apartment that was built pretty recently, so the walls are paper thin. You can hear everything your neighbors say and do, especially if they’re above you. For this reason, I try to be quiet as possible and only move around my apartment outside of quiet hours (10-7).

This sounds rough…

Despite this, both my downstairs AND upstairs neighbors have been harassing me daily for simply using my shower. I shower in the evening, around 8:00, which is still before quiet hours. Despite this, both my neighbors stomp and throw tantrums in their apartments whenever I’m showering. Neighbor below me is a woman in her mid 30s and the one above me is guy who looks to be early 20s. I’ve seen them in breezeways at times but they ignore me when they’re face to face with me (what a surprise). They also harass me when I do anything else in my apartment that involves running water (washing my hands/dishes, flushing toilet, doing laundry, etc.).

Funny how that works, isn’t it?

The most frustrating part is that they shower and do all the things I’m doing as well, but feel that when I do it then it’s ok to harass me. Very hypocritical. The woman below me has also started to punch her walls and slam her door whenever my TV is on (I keep the volume at 15…) or if I’m on the phone with someone. She also slams her door at 5 AM when she leaves for work just as an added passive aggressive nuisance. I feel bad for her other neighbors in the breezeway who haven’t done anything to her and are having to deal with her nonsense as well.

Good grief!

The guy above me also has a Roomba that he programmed to vacuum every 2 hours all day and night on hardwood floor, so it makes a super loud grinding noise across my ceiling for an hour every 2 hours. I’ve brought this behavior up to management several times but they refuse to do anything unless these people threaten me directly or do something overtly aggressive, like try to break in or brandish a weapon. I’m seriously considering terminating my lease early. I’ve only been here about four months. I’m sick and tired of being harassed for simply living in my own home.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who spent days clearing his land only to find his neighbor snuck over and planted a tree. Read The Drama →

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Jeez, this is totally ridiculous!

And I think that’s an understatement.

Some people just like to cause problems for the heck of it…

Their living situation sounds like a real nightmare…