She Cares for Their Baby at Home—But Every Money Conversation With Her Fiancé Turns Into a Fight

When a couple has a baby, they have a big decision to make. Are they both going to work and put the baby in daycare, or is one of them going to stay home with the baby?

In this story, one woman shares that she and her fiancé decided that she would stay home with their baby while her fiancé works. They also moved in with her mom to save money, but they still pay her rent.

Money seems to be very tight since she’s not working, but anytime she tries to talk to her fiancé about it, he snaps at her. Now, she’s wondering if she’s wrong to even bring up the topic of money.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for talking about money with my fiancé ? My fiancé (M) and I (F) are both 24 and have an 8 month old daughter together. We live paycheck to paycheck at the moment. He works full time and I stay at home with baby. We came to this agreement before I was pregnant, again while I was pregnant, and I’ve asked a couple times since giving birth.

Here’s some context about their bills and living situation.

He is always stressed about money and tends to not be able to pay bills on time. Our only bills at the moment are rent to my mom, verizon, and extra money when he can to my mom for paying off a bill for us at our last house so we could move out and into her basement to have help with baby. He is almost always late to pay, which is whatever, but I ask to make sure he still wants to work full time and I stay home. we don’t want baby in daycare and there’s no one else to watch her full time if I were to go back to working full time.

He doesn’t like to talk about money.

Whenever money comes up, we argue, and he tends to be rude. He says things like: “do you know how to run a business”, (he runs his own landscaping/construction business) in response. He gets mad anytime my mom asks me to remind him he still owes her for the month or whatever and says I shouldn’t be talking about money since I don’t make any. I get where he’s coming from, but I don’t see an issue with reminding him. Especially if he’s late to pay her and i’m just reminding him? idk i’m not really sure what to do here. any time i try to talk to him or ask a question or anything and it’s about money he instantly gives me an attitude and tells me he’s mad i’m talking about money.

He’s obviously stressed out about money. That’s why he doesn’t want to talk about it.

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Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person calls the fiancé a loser.

Another person thinks they both messed up.

This person thinks it might be a good idea if she went back to work.

They’re really lucky her mom is letting them live in her basement because any other landlord would not be okay with late rent payments. As far as talking about money, he’s obviously stressed out about it. That’s why he doesn’t want to talk about it. It could be a male ego issue where he thinks he needs to be a provider and is failing.

Life is expensive. If she can go back to work and make enough to cover daycare, it sounds like it would be helpful. If she’s worried that the topic with upset her fiancé, she could frame it as wanting to get out of the house and missing work. That way he doesn’t have to think of it like he failed to provide.

Maybe it would even be possible for her mom to babysit while she works part time, or maybe she could find a job she could do remotely while taking care of the baby.

Regardless, it sounds like they could use the extra money.

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