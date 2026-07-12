She Found Out Her Heart Rate Is Abnormally High, But Her Mom Says Seeing a Doctor Would Be a Waste of Money

When it comes to your health, you don’t want to ignore concerns, although, sometimes it feels like going to a doctor is pointless when you go to them with a concern and they tell you it’s no big deal.

Does that mean that you shouldn’t go to a doctor when you have a medical concern?

In this story, one woman wants to see a doctor to ask why her heart rate is abnormally high and to see if it might be a side effect of her medication, but her mother basically forbids her from going, calling it a waste of money.

The argument escalates from there and ends with the daughter feeling like a failure.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for not making enough money for my mother? Hi, I’m (26F) and my mom and I got into an argument about money. It started when my grandma brought an oximeter heart rate monitor the one you put on the finger and we noticed my resting heart rate was above 100 BPM which is apparently not normal. I told my mom about this and asked if I can bring this up to my next doctor’s appointment as it could be a side effect of my medication.

But her mother didn’t like that idea at all.

She started saying to not waste money, that all the doctors were going to tell me is that I’m overweight and I should just lose weight. I got angry at her invalidating my point of view again I told her she didn’t have a medical degree and not all doctors are fatphobic like her. And she started calling me ungrateful that I shouldn’t talk back at her, and she’s always supported me financially and to stop depending on her. And I told her all she gives out is money and never any emotional support or even physical presence since she left our house since I was 10 to live with her partner.

The drama got even more intense.

I snapped and said why couldn’t she be like a normal mother and that’s shes so emotionally unintelligent. She said I have no right to say that because I’m not a perfect daughter either and that I should earn more money and help myself. She has stopped talking to me even unfriended me on social media.

She’s really struggling.

Now she stopped sending me any support at all and I am currently having a difficult time running my small business because of my disability and now our fight left me in a low mood. I am struggling to make ends meet and I’m afraid I will not earn enough to secure medication for a while as it can be expensive. But I earned enough for awhile even tho I’m struggling with this relatively chill job of running my store. I think this arrangement is the best for me given my condition but somehow they expect me to be like I used to.

She feels like a failure.

I’m just not the same mentally and physically as I was before getting diagnosed, before I had a breakdown in college. I’m feel so hurt and angry and guilty for being angry and I like I’m a failure tbh seeing my classmates end up finishing law school while I’m still here. And now the fight happened as well. AITAH?

I’m not sure what her diagnosis was, but why would getting diagnosed change what she’s able to handle? Did her condition get worse, thus leading up to a diagnosis, or was it a mental thing where once she heard the diagnosis she responded to it by thinking she couldn’t handle as much?

As far as her and her mom, they both probably said things they regret.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is true.

Another person is on her side but recommends losing weight.

Now we find out her diagnosis.

This person offers some advice.

It sounds like this woman needs serious help. She probably does need to lose weight for her own health. It also sounds like she’s stressed out and depressed. Nobody wants to feel like a failure!

I hope she has some friends or family members who she can talk to and who are a positive support system. Her mom may mean well, but it sounds like her mom is also fed up with her.

She may need to see a doctor but more for her mental state than anything else.

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