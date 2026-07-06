She Met and Married a Man From Her Workplace — Her Jealous Coworker Has Been Making Her Pay for It Ever Since

There’s no denying it…

The situation that the woman who wrote this story is dealing with at her job is totally unacceptable…

And it’s also pretty darn creepy!

I think you’ll agree with my assessment when you take a look at what she had to say about a guy who won’t stop bothering her.

Get all the details and see what you think about what she’s dealing with.

I think my coworker likes me and his jealousy comes off as very aggressive. “I have worked with this coworker for going on 6 years. I met my husband through my job and we just celebrated our one year anniversary of marriage.

This guy sound a bit wacky…

When me and my husband first started communicating my coworker would genuinely get angry if me and my husband even spoke to each other in front of him at work, he would make snide comments regarding the fact that “we were flirting” or that we “looked like we wanted to make out with each other” when most of the time our conversations would just be us telling each other goodbye in the afternoons or good morning in the mornings. Nothing crazy. Before there wasn’t actually any verbal confirmation that me and my husband were talking past being friends.

Whoa…this guy is crazy…

My coworker actually went through my phone (I used to not have a passcode on my phone so he was just able to pick it up and look through it) and went through mine and my husband’s messages and took pictures of our conversations. The only way I found out he went through my phone was because he sent me a picture of something my husband had texted me (it was like heart emoji or something along those lines) Once me and my husband started officially dating ,my coworker genuinely acted like we were in a relationship and I cheated on him. He called me “fake” and referred to me as “Fakey” for at least 3 months. He refused to go the company dinner because he said “it’s going to make me sick” referring to seeing me and my then boyfriend (now husband) arrive together, sit together, and leave together.

Wow…

That was the first company dinner he hadn’t attended in 6 years. My husband will text me sometimes during the day and tell me he loves me, a lot of the times my phone is on the work counter and it will be face up. For example, today my husband texted me and sent me a picture of some flowers he saw while he was out on a job.

This dude needs to back off.

My coworker happened to be standing over my shoulder and he made a comment along the lines of “can’t leave each other alone, can you?” Mind you that was the first text my husband had sent me all day. Now my coworker has started commenting on my looks, saying I’ve gotten far in life because of my looks, and that I have pretty privilege. He made a comment recently that was along the lines of “I’d like to see you 50 pounds heavier and see if you get the same attention.” Like, who says stuff like that? He made that comment in reference to the fact that a lot of times if some of the techs are in at work and they see me lifting something heavy, or carrying some they will offer to carry it for me. My coworker doesn’t see that as them polite/respectful he sees it as them doing it because they are attracted to me.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who gets in trouble at work for helping coworkers once she’s finished her own tasks. Read The Drama →

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And this person spoke up.

Man, this guy is a Grade A creep.

No doubt about it!

He needs to get fired ASAP.

It’s pretty clear that her co-worker is totally OBSESSED with her.