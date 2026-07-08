She Picked Her Large Friend Group for a School Trip Room Assignment. The Lifelong Friend Who Never Forgave the “Brutal” Choice.

In high school, it can be hard to manage friends from different friend groups, which often creates drama and other issues.

What would you do if you had one primary friend group and then another friend who didn’t like your main friend group, but who you were close to? And to make things worse, what would you do if you had a class trip where you had to choose whether you wanted to stay in a hotel room with your friend group, or the one stand-alone friend?

That is the situation that the woman in this story went through, and she decided to stay with her larger friend group, but then her other friend didn’t go on the trip at all. Years later, she is still upset that she didn’t decide to stay in her room.

Personally, I think she made the right choice, and her friend is being overly sensitive. Read through all the details below and see if you agree.

AITA for abandoning my friend on a school trip? This was about seven years ago when I was in secondary school (high school), but said friend has brought it back up recently and I’m starting to once again question my actions.

Friends in high school can always have drama.

So, I had a group of friends that I had been hanging out with since I started at that school (for around two and a half years). And I had just that year made friends with somebody else (we’ll call her Laura) who had basically decided that she didn’t like any of my regular friends even though I’m not aware of them giving her any reason to.

I wonder who she is going to stay with.

My school was organising a trip to the coast and we were asked to decide who we wanted to share a room with in the hotel, so of course I wanted to stay with all my friends. Laura was also going on this trip, but since she had decided she didn’t like my friends and didn’t have friends of her own who were going, she asked me to be in a room with just me and her.

This would be a difficult decision to be sure.

Now I was conflicted because, as much as I liked Laura, I didn’t really want to stay in a room with just one other person (who I hadn’t even known that long) while all my other friends would be having fun together without me. I asked a couple of family members what they thought about the whole thing and they insisted that Laura was being unfair and that I should tell her I would rather stay in a room with the others.

I think she made the right choice, even if it hurt her friend.

In the end I decided to take their advice and I let Laura know how I felt (and tried to be as nice as I could about it). She was clearly upset, but didn’t say anything. I then found out that she had withdrawn from the trip because she had nobody else she wanted to stay in a room with, which obviously made me feel terrible, but I still went ahead with it and ended up having a great time.

She is putting her in a very hard spot.

Now, seven years later, I’ve lost contact with everyone I went to school with except for Laura who I am really really close with. She brought up the whole incident out of nowhere recently and seemed upset and asked my why I did it. I tried to explain to her how it didn’t feel fair what she was asking me to do, but she seemed pretty convinced that I was in the wrong for not agreeing to stay in a double room with her.

Laura still holds a grudge.

She pointed out that I still would have been able to see my other friends during the daytime on the trip and that who I stayed with overnight wouldn’t have made a difference, but in reality we had a lot of fun staying up late and playing games (plus knowing Laura, she would have tried to stop me hanging out with other people during the day anyway). It’s still got me thinking though. Was I completely unreasonable? Am I in the wrong for causing her to miss out on a school trip? AITA?

Laura was in the wrong, and she is still sensitive about it today. It was a hard decision to be sure, but she really needs to get over it.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Their friendship was still new at the time.

They each made their own decisions.

She could have still gone on the trip.

It is long past time that her friend gets over it. She was in a difficult spot where she had to make a hard decision, and there was really no wrong answer. They are good friends today; I hope that this doesn’t ruin it.

I do see why the situation was hurtful to her friend, but that is just part of life.