Teenage Girl Gladly Accepts Money When Older Men Send It To Her Online, But She’s Worried There Could Be Hidden Risks

Imagine posting something online about how you need money, and suddenly, strangers reach out to you wanting to send you money. Would you let them send you money?

Would it change things if you were a teenage girl and the strangers were middle aged men?

In this story, one young teen is in this situation, and it sounds like she has been accepting money from strangers on the internet for awhile, but she seems to feel conflicted about it.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s doing something wrong.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for using old men for money? Am I wrong for using old men for money so im a minor and theres guys that I talk to online who get to know me and i get to know them, ik that they are just trying to groom me but im not falling for it. I never give them any personal information and any time they ask me a question ill just tell a white lie most of the time

It’s almost too easy.

And they give my money, like when I ask them or just stuff like that but sometimes I’ll lie and say that im going out with friends and i need money and they’ll send it over. Am I wrong for doing that? the men I talk to are like 40-50 years old and im under 18 I just feel stupid using them for money but they make it so easy, am I wrong for feeling this way? Sometimes I’ll post about how bad my life is and my DMs will flood with people like them so idk Before anyone asked I don’t send any revealing it’s just pictures of my face which teens do all the time of Reddit anyways.

That sounds like a dangerous game to play, but is she doing anything wrong?

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Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person warns her to stop.

Another person points out why this is risky.

No, I don’t think she does want to be around these people. She’s using them.

Everyone thinks she should stop.

Here’s an idea. Get a job. She’s a teen. She’s probably old enough to work. Instead of flirting with older men on the internet, she could get an actual job and earn real money that doesn’t make her feel conflicted.

She’s playing a dangerous game, and she needs to stop.

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