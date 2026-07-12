The Alliance Was Formed, then the Plan Was Executed. The Story of Neighborhood Kids Who Braved a Bully’s Ultimate Threat.

This story reminds me of movies and TV shows set in the past when kids used to play with their neighbors outside until the streetlights came on.

Unfortunately, the person who wrote this story actually lived it. While there are idealistic moments, like hanging out with all the kids in the neighborhood and having meetings in a treehouse, the story centers around a bully.

The kids came up with a plan to get revenge on the bully, and it was actually pretty intense. It seems that the awful kid and his awful friend actually learned their lesson in the end.

Keep reading for all the details.

The Neighborhood Bully A little bit of backstory to set this up….I grew up in a fairly large neighborhood back when having tons of neighborhood friends was still a thing. Our group was pretty large and at times was well over 10 people. We did everything together every single day. Now our group consisted of a bunch of oddballs. We had “nerds”, football players, chubby kids, super skinny kids, boys/girls of various ages, etc.. Being nice and wanting to have fun was the only requirement and everything was going great.

A new kid moved in.

Anyway, the “Bully” moves in and we ride our bikes over to do our standard mass introduction. We invite him to play with us anytime, and he takes us up on it immediately. The first day was slightly weird, but generally fine as far as first impressions go. Over the next week though we started to realize that he is an absolutely spoiled brat and a bully.

Here are some examples of things the bully would do.

Lost a game of anything? He would scream and start blaming people. He would push, call people names, and sometimes start crying over the most ridiculous things. Throwing fits every other day at least and going home mad as hell. He would start off fine, but randomly escalate to insane levels. We went from some Utopian society to having to break up fights, and constantly diffusing situations. To make matters worse his mom would always come chew us out after he went home, and blame us for events that didn’t even happen. He had her wrapped around his finger, and she created a monster.

Two is even worse than one.

This went on for about a week and then “Bully” had his best friend come stay for a few nights with him. Together they formed the ultimate awful final boss. We were playing four square, and “Bully” got eliminated. He of course screams that he wasn’t out to our “ref”, and then shoves her down in the dirt. A friend ran over to help her up and “Bully #2” shoved him down and then threw dirt on the girl while calling her a stupid witch. I immediately told them to leave, and that they weren’t allowed to play with us anymore.

This almost sounds like a scene from a coming of age movie.

They laughed and “Bully” said see ya tomorrow for kickball. We knew they would most definitely come back just like he did every other day so we held an emergency tree house meeting. We always talked problems out and came to an agreement on things in our friends tree house, but this was definitely not something we were used to. We knew we had to get rid of them for good so we hashed out our plan.

They put the plan into action.

The next day me and my friend were playing basketball at his house. Sure enough they come strolling up asking why we weren’t playing kickball. We told them everyone else would be there soon, but we just got Mortal Kombat so we could go play it while we waited. Once we got upstairs I grabbed “Bully” and pulled him into the room on the right, and my friend grabbed “Bully #2” and pulled him into the room on the left. In each room was the rest of the group divided up waiting.

Here’s the revenge…

Once they were in the room each person grabbed an arm or a leg and forced them into a chair where we tied them up. We removed the phones from the rooms and put Barney VHS tapes in the TV/VCR combos. These particular VCR’s would rewind them automatically and play it again from the beginning every time it ended. This was the real torture to us for some reason. We knew the rope/chair situation would only last so long so we tied their doorknobs together as well with a ton of jump ropes.

This went on for quite awhile.

They were in there for probably an hour (or approximately watching the same Barney VHS 3 times from start to finish) before they got out of the chair. I have to admit it was hilarious watching them try to get out of the room. The jump ropes had enough give to where they could open the door like an inch max. One would open it and the other would cause it slam shut. They literally fought against each other for a bit. Thinking they had enough we told them if they promised to never come back we would let them out.

This went on all day.

The little jerk said “I’ll do whatever I want now let me out”. Sure bud. See the thing is…my friends parents were both at work and wouldn’t be home for many many hours so we kept them locked away for many many hours. We all went downstairs and watched multiple movies, ate lunch, played video games, and even went outside for a bit. Eventually it was time to let them out before any parents got home. We didn’t think about this part, and we didn’t really know what to do.

They were nervous about what might happen.

So we did what any nervous kids would and grabbed a bunch of random items to use as weapons in case they “tried anything” when we let them out. We told them we were letting them out through the door and to back up. We opened the doors and they looked completely defeated which kind of made me feel really bad for them.

I guess the bullies learned their lesson.

We told them they could go, and they just left without saying a word. At this point panic kind of set in as we really thought his mom was going to come over and tell our parents what happened. We’d all be grounded for a long time, and we knew it. However, she never came and they never bothered us again.

Wow! That was some intense revenge. Torture by Barney! But just as bad is being locked in a room all day when you thought you were going to be hanging out with the neighborhood kids playing kickball.

At least the bullies never came back and never bothered them again.

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Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person clearly hates Barney.

Another person shared their two favorite parts.

This person thinks it really was torture.

Another person thinks it could be a good movie.

I could definitely see this story adapted to a book, movie or an episode of a TV show set in the past. Maybe they’d have to change the show Barney to something else though.

It’s amazing what can happen when kids work together. They certainly scared the bullies off!

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