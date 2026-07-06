The Barnyard Standoff: Why an Arrogant Customer Refused to Listen to a Teenager Who Kept Saying, “I Don’t Work Here.”

Are you a fan of mistaken identity stories?

If so, then today is your lucky day!

Because this is a good one, folks!

The woman who wrote it brought us back to her teenage years when she was mistaken for a worker at a horse stable.

Let’s just say that it didn’t go over too well…

Read on and get all the details below!

Less “I don’t work here”, but more “Not currently working.” “This occurred when I was around 15-16 years old, currently 21(f). I did volunteering at the stables that I also did my lessons at for years, and there was normally a clear difference between volunteering and lesson-related activities. One day, during the heat of summer, I was not volunteering and I was tacking up the horse I was set to ride that day (I do not own or lease, so lesson horses only). While I was tacking up, there was a separate activity going on with a family that included two parents, an uncle (I think, I never found out), and two kids (no idea if they were siblings, cousins, or whatever), as there happened to be a trail ride (just a walk around the property) that day during my lesson time that was separate from me and the small group lesson. They were just brushing one of the older retired lesson horses while one of the active volunteers was just beginning to finish up tacking the horses that they were going to use (total of 5 active volunteers, I was not among them).

This was going to get interesting…

I had to find a saddle pad, since the one that I was supposed to use was dirty, and while I was, the woman (who I didn’t recognize) came up to ask when she and the rest of her group was getting on. I said I didn’t know because I didn’t. I don’t know those things unless I’m actively volunteering, which I wasn’t. Then she was all confused since I was tacking up a horse, which she presumed was for her group. Do I blame her? Absolutely not. However, later when I was taking the horse for my lesson to the arena so I could get on, the group was also in there and waiting for their horses. I decided to walk around the arena while they got on just to stay out of the way.

This lady was a bit pushy…

Then the woman made snapping motions for me to get over to the mounting ramp (we use a ramp instead of a block for ease of movement for disabled riders on occasion, and the ramp is higher than the block so it’s easier for inexperienced riders to get on). I didn’t. Because I did not have to. Should I have said that I wasn’t volunteering? Yes, and that’s my bad. But when I walked by again, still waiting on one of the other volunteers to situate the group, the woman loudly called at me to bring her the horse. I then said that this horse wasn’t for the trail ride, and that sort of worked? She stopped talking.

This lady really had it out for her!

Then after they’d left and as I was about to leave myself shortly after, my instructor pulled me aside to say that the woman had apparently complained that “one of the volunteers was rude and unhelpful and got on a horse herself without attending to us!” We had a good laugh and then agreed to have a dress code/name tags for active volunteers moving forward to avoid the stress. The ordeal was relatively harmless, but I look back at it and laugh from time to time.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is happy to find roles reversed after HR tells her to quit if she’s not happy. Read The Drama →

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

And another individual weighed in.

Some folks aren’t too bright, are they?

You can say that again!

Well, she tried to tell her…

This lady couldn’t really take a hint…