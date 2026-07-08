The Martyr Crisis: How a Woman’s Attempt to Support Her Relatives Triggered a Relentless Wave of Emotional Demands

Teenage years are notoriously the most difficult for parents. But rarely do people talk about the hardships that parents can cause for their teens during these trying times.

How would you handle being stuck in a toxic home environment? One girl recently sought advice on her present situation like this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for wanting to moving out of my parents house?

My parents are extremely toxic, my mum constantly appeases my father even though he’s an extreme narcissist.

He thinks he knows everything, corrects everyone, and he never lets anybody speak.

I got given an amazon Alexa as a present from my boyfriend, and my father came into my room and started questioning me.

That’s way out of line for him to do.

He made me feel horrible about it, he was saying: “You should be ashamed and you don’t deserve that, stop robbing your boyfriend all the time” in a very loud tone.

I (17F), started saying: “You don’t know the story stop raising your tone at me”.

10 minutes later, my mother came into my room and started kicking off at me, telling me to fix my tone, then she was angry at me for the whole day.

Her mom has clearly drawn a line in the sand.

Bear in mind, I tried to explain, but my narcissistic father will cut me off every word and try to prove his point.

Lately, my mental health has gotten so bad because of them, I barely eat, I lost all my friends because I distanced myself and I don’t really want to talk to anyone.

My father is the man who you can spill your heart out to and he will say “not my problem” or “people have it worse than you”.

When has that ever been a helpful phrase?

A few weeks ago, I told them that I don’t want to go to university because I simply can’t handle it and I’m not an academic.

My parents kicked off and threatened that “they will drag me there”.

I have an option to move out to my boyfriend’s (this isn’t a rational decision, and I talked to his parents and said if they move to another house, they will even get me my own room).

Eh, that doesn’t seem like the best solution either.

But I feel so guilty because I have done everything for my parents my whole life, and somehow it feels wrong to just leave them because they were there for me for my whole life.

However, I can’t take this emotional abuse anymore, in my boyfriends words “I’m a house maid for my parents” and I completely agree.

I come home from being in college for 8 hours and they tell me to clean (or they just expect me to do it because I’m there).

This household doesn’t seem big on communication.

But when they come home from work, or even on their days off, they come up with excuses like “I’m too tired”.

Which I do understand, however in my opinion, you shouldn’t make others do something that you wouldn’t do after a long day.

But I know if I don’t do something, the house will be filthy, so basically I’m left alone, I don’t have any siblings to help or back me up.

It’s hard to say if siblings would make this better or worse.

There’s so much more to tell, like when I clean the dishwasher, I will get shouted at because I did something wrong.

Basically, anything I will do for them, it’s wrong, but they still expect me to do it and after I will get shouted at.

One thing is for sure, this environment is not healthy.

What should I do in this situation?

It’s draining me.

This definitely seems bigger than your average trials and tribulations of being a teenager.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who doesn’t understand why this young man wants to travel after finishing up years of grueling schooling. Read The Drama →

Let’s see if the good people of Reddit could offer any words of wisdom.

The comments immediately provided an escape plan.



And walked her through the most important steps.



One person emphasized how much better the road ahead could be.



But another offered a word of warning.



However, all was left on an inspiring note.



You can’t choose your family, but you can choose your destiny.