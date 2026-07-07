July 7, 2026 at 3:55 pm

The New Hire Glitch: Why an IT Worker is Smirking After a Supervisor’s Urgent Request Turned Into a Total Tech Literacy Fail.

by Jayne Elliott

tech support worker unpacking a monitor

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Imagine working in tech support. Some of the issues you encounter might be pretty complicated to solve. Other issues might be super easy. And yet other issues might be user error.

What would you do if your supervisor couldn’t figure out how to solve a tech issue and asked you for help? If the solution was simple, would you rub it in their face or would you let them realize their mistake all on their own?

In this story, one tech support worker is in this exact situation. Let’s see how he handles it.

A supervisor, a user, and a new person all stand at a desk…

A couple days ago, I get a ticket to figure out why someone’s monitor was having issues (crappy monitors, constant tickets about them), when I get stopped by a supervisor of the technical assistance department.

The supervisor, let’s call him CL for cluelessLeader, asks if I can take a look at an issue that he is having with a new user.

I agree to do so after I take a look at the monitor I was originally there for, then I headed straight for the new user.

When I get there, I see newUser, experiencedUser, and CL.

They explained the problem.

This is what I was told:

CL: “This user has been set up on Friday, but when she started, nothing would install right even though she’s logged in.”

EU: “Yeah, it even hasn’t let any of her programs to run.”

After looking at what they were trying to do, I saw what the issue was immediately, and was unfortunately forced to ask the very infamous question…

The solution was easy.

VGM: “Did you try turning it off and on again?”

After this was done, surprise, it works. Then the next words that were spoken are words that sum up every experience I’ve had with this department:

EU: “You know, we’re a technical department, we should know this stuff.”

Yes. Yes you should.

Why is it that turning something off and back on fixes so many technical issues?

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I’m surprised there weren’t more comments on Reddit, but this is a good one.

2026 07 06 at 3.34.21 PM The New Hire Glitch: Why an IT Worker is Smirking After a Supervisor’s Urgent Request Turned Into a Total Tech Literacy Fail.

Before calling tech support, always turn it off and turn it back on. Also, always unplug it and plug it back in. It’s amazing how many problems these two simple things can solve. I don’t work in tech support, so I’m not really sure why or how it works that way, but it does.

It’s funny that the supervisor didn’t think of that!

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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