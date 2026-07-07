The Noise Complaint Trap: Why a Landlord is Offering a Cash Reward to the Victims of a Disruptive Apartment Complex.

Imagine renting an apartment, and the tenants next to you are loud almost 24 hours a day. From the TV to loud banging sounds and slamming doors, there is almost constant noise.

Would you want to move out, or would you rather stay put and try to get the neighbors evicted?

In this story, a landlord actually offers to pay the quiet tenants if they want to break their lease and move away from the noisy tenants. They do want to move, but they’re not sure if they should accept the offer or negotiate.

Keep reading for all the details.

Landlord offering us money to move A crazy family lives next door…4+ (usually about 6) kids, and minimum 4 adults at any given moment (we suspect there’s about 10 ppl living in a one bedroom duplex). Reached the end of our rope this week with the kids being off from school…called the cops several times (when I say constant noise and banging..I mean CONSTANT 5 am start- 4 am end). The banging was so bad, a light fixture fell OUT OF OUR CEILING. That was it!!!

The police helped, but it didn’t last.

Called cops, they came immediately and the gramma took the kids out for a couple hours. First time we’ve heard peace in months. Well not for long because when they came back it was the same thing.

The landlord made them an offer.

It’s not just the kids that are loud tho, kid noises don’t bother me. It’s banging and jumping from the bunk beds to the floor that I’m not okay with. Plus the adults come and go slamming the door every time about 15-20 times an HOUR. ANYWAY…after two calls to cops and several calls, texts, emails to management, landlord and owner of building, the rep finally called back and offered us $1000 to break the lease “for our trouble”, and asked if we wanted to move.

Is $1000 enough?

Of course we wanna move! Should we ask for more? Figure moving expenses at least $650 to pay the movers (just guesstimate based on that cost from when we got here) plus having to get new stuff for the new place and security deposit ( obvi they owe us that as well). Plus we installed closets in the current apartment, and freshly painted the whole place. Should we accept the offer or counter offer?

It’s pretty bad when the landlord is willing to pay you to move, but really, the noisy tenants are the ones they should pay to move. They’re the problem.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

This person would negotiate.

Another person would take the money.

Here’s some good advice.

Everyone would take the money.

I’d probably take the money too, but it really doesn’t make sense that the landlord would encourage the good neighbors to move instead of evicting the noisy neighbors. Whoever he rents the unit to next will likely complain, and it will be an endless cycle. He really needs to get the noisy neighbors out.

But this story isn’t about what the landlord should do. It’s about what the tenants should do. They should take the money and move, but getting it in writing and making sure they get their full security deposit back is also very important.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was so fed up with the parking issues in his neighborhood that he reported missionaries for stealing spots. Read The Drama →