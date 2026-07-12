The Projects Had No Onboarding, then the HR Meeting Was Called. How this Worker Who Uncovered a Secret Corporate Revenge Plot.

Getting fired without a single write-up or performance improvement plan is jarring under any circumstances, but it hits differently when the reason given barely holds up to scrutiny.

One employee felt shocked when she was fired over two minor errors (mistakes that never actually affected anyone or anything meaningful) on projects she inherited 90% complete from a predecessor with zero formal training to guide her.

She’s not denying she made the errors, but what she’s questioning is the timing, since she’d also been quietly interviewing elsewhere, and unknowingly ended up interviewing with her manager’s own cousin.

Was this wrongful termination, or just the consequences of her own actions?

Keep reading for the full story.

Welp, I was fired today Well, it happened. I got fired.

And it came quickly and without warning.

No write ups, no performance improvement plan, just one meeting 3 weeks ago on how I have made two errors on everything I oversee. Nothing major, it didn’t affect anyone or anything really.

Looking back, it wasn’t a job this employee was thriving in.

I do admit I made those errors, but mind you, I was never trained and had these two projects thrown at me 90% complete from my predecessor. To be fair, I was miserable. I disliked management and was very unhappy about the total disregard for labor and employment laws.

But they never asked for it to end like this.

But I’m in complete shock as well as a bit frustrated. I have never been fired before and now I’m stressed on how this will affect me moving forward.

They also wonder how this will impact their chances of securing another job.

Do I admit I’ve been fired? Do I say it’s more of a retaliatory reason as to why they fired me? (I have been interviewing for other agencies, and unknowingly I applied to an agency where I interviewed with her cousin. She told my coworkers she knew I had applied but never mentioned it to me.) I’m relieved but also anxious as I now have no job and no income.

Nowadays, it’s perfectly normal to feel a mix of relief and dread when losing a job.

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What did Reddit think?

Jobs can fire you for all sorts of reasons, no matter how unfair.

It’s important to position this carefully to potential employers.

Getting fired can often lead to even bigger and better things.

There are plenty of things that can be said in a job interview to soften the truth.

Being fired without any prior warning, write-up, or improvement plan is already an unusual way for a company to handle a termination.

Add in the part about interviewing with a manager’s cousin and this employee is right to be a little suspicious of the timing.

However, companies rarely explain themselves clearly when the real reason isn’t the one they’re willing to put in writing.

This employee may never get the full truth here, and it’s time to make peace with that.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who leaves with a long line on Thanksgiving because his boss refuses to approve overtime. Read The Drama →