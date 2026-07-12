July 12, 2026 at 6:15 am

The Projects Had No Onboarding, then the HR Meeting Was Called. How this Worker Who Uncovered a Secret Corporate Revenge Plot.

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman getting fired holding box of stuff

Pexels/Reddit

Getting fired without a single write-up or performance improvement plan is jarring under any circumstances, but it hits differently when the reason given barely holds up to scrutiny.

One employee felt shocked when she was fired over two minor errors (mistakes that never actually affected anyone or anything meaningful) on projects she inherited 90% complete from a predecessor with zero formal training to guide her.

She’s not denying she made the errors, but what she’s questioning is the timing, since she’d also been quietly interviewing elsewhere, and unknowingly ended up interviewing with her manager’s own cousin.

Was this wrongful termination, or just the consequences of her own actions?

Keep reading for the full story.

Welp, I was fired today

Well, it happened. I got fired.

And it came quickly and without warning.

No write ups, no performance improvement plan, just one meeting 3 weeks ago on how I have made two errors on everything I oversee. Nothing major, it didn’t affect anyone or anything really.

Looking back, it wasn’t a job this employee was thriving in.

I do admit I made those errors, but mind you, I was never trained and had these two projects thrown at me 90% complete from my predecessor.

To be fair, I was miserable. I disliked management and was very unhappy about the total disregard for labor and employment laws.

But they never asked for it to end like this.

But I’m in complete shock as well as a bit frustrated. I have never been fired before and now I’m stressed on how this will affect me moving forward.

They also wonder how this will impact their chances of securing another job.

Do I admit I’ve been fired?

Do I say it’s more of a retaliatory reason as to why they fired me? (I have been interviewing for other agencies, and unknowingly I applied to an agency where I interviewed with her cousin. She told my coworkers she knew I had applied but never mentioned it to me.)

I’m relieved but also anxious as I now have no job and no income.

Nowadays, it’s perfectly normal to feel a mix of relief and dread when losing a job.

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What did Reddit think?

Jobs can fire you for all sorts of reasons, no matter how unfair.

Screenshot 2026 07 11 at 12.54.25 PM The Projects Had No Onboarding, then the HR Meeting Was Called. How this Worker Who Uncovered a Secret Corporate Revenge Plot.

It’s important to position this carefully to potential employers.

Screenshot 2026 07 11 at 12.54.56 PM The Projects Had No Onboarding, then the HR Meeting Was Called. How this Worker Who Uncovered a Secret Corporate Revenge Plot.

Getting fired can often lead to even bigger and better things.

Screenshot 2026 07 11 at 12.56.04 PM The Projects Had No Onboarding, then the HR Meeting Was Called. How this Worker Who Uncovered a Secret Corporate Revenge Plot.

There are plenty of things that can be said in a job interview to soften the truth.

Screenshot 2026 07 11 at 12.56.43 PM The Projects Had No Onboarding, then the HR Meeting Was Called. How this Worker Who Uncovered a Secret Corporate Revenge Plot.

Being fired without any prior warning, write-up, or improvement plan is already an unusual way for a company to handle a termination.

Add in the part about interviewing with a manager’s cousin and this employee is right to be a little suspicious of the timing.

However, companies rarely explain themselves clearly when the real reason isn’t the one they’re willing to put in writing.

This employee may never get the full truth here, and it’s time to make peace with that.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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