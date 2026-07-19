The Whole Block Complained About a Nightmare Neighbor, And Now She’s Blaming and Terrorizing Just One Innocent Resident.

Nobody likes to get singled out for anything negative in life.

That might sound like the most obvious statement of all time, but until it happens to you, you don’t really give it a whole lot of thought.

But this story might change your perception…

A person opened up about why they’re frustrated that a neighbor who causes all kinds of issues singled them out after all kinds of people complained about her.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

HOA enforcing violations, neighbor solely blames me. “I live in a co-op community. For months I’ve been reporting issues to the HOA involving marijuana smoke entering my unit from one neighbor. The HOA specifically asked me to report as they were receiving many complaints from other neighbors and even our maintenance team. The HOA has been handling it through their own enforcement process. Yesterday one of the neighbors stood outside my condo looking into my windows for several minutes. When she walked away, I waited before I stepped outside to grab something.

This was about to escalate…

The moment I came out, she sprinted out and started recording me on her phone, yelled that I was trying to get her evicted and make her children homeless, said she had spoken to an attorney and was going to sue me, and repeatedly told me that “God is going to condemn” me and that I’d “answer to God.” The entire situation made me super uncomfortable and uneasy especially since I was home alone. I’m nervous to leave our place.

This woman is off her rocker.

For context: she has a history of causing a lot of issues and making scenes. Everyone avoids her like the plague. I immediately emailed the HOA, contacted the police non-emergency line (who advised me to apply for a PPO), and I’m planning to file for one today. Has anyone dealt with a situation where a neighbor confronted them over HOA complaints? How did your HOA handle it, and is there anything you wish you’d done differently?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.” Read The Drama →

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

This lady is unhinged!

And it’s pretty obvious that NO ONE wants her around.

Take a hint, lady!

Jeez…talk about a NEIGHBOR FROM HELL…