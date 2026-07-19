They Moved Her Items Without Asking to Make Room for Their Own, And Now the Whole Condo Board Is Involved

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again…

Some folks just don’t think that the rules apply to them!

You’ll run into these people over and over again in life, and the important thing is to make them realize that they can’t get away with whatever they want.

In today’s story, a condo owner talked about a neighbor who is getting on their last nerve.

Take a look at what they had to say about this.

Condo Neighbor Thinks Everything Is Communal. “About 2 years ago we purchased a vacation condo in a complex near the beach that is mostly vacation rentals. 2 units in our pod of 6 have sold since we purchased. The pod has a storage area that is for use of all 6 units and it is solely to store beach equipment. When we purchased we were told that every unit just claims a spot and labels it and all items with their unit number. This worked well until the newest unit was purchased. DH and I are temporarily living in this condo while we build a house.

Well, that’s unusual…

We’ve discovered that new neighbor has installed a large cabinet in storage area that is essentially their “owners closet” for their unit. It takes up a lot of space and then they also have claimed wall space. In addition, someone (and we’re pretty sure it was them based on when it occurred) added a shelving unit and put all beach chairs on the shelving unit and all boogie boards stacked on top then got a large bucket and put all beach umbrellas and tents in bucket. I called COA management company about the excessive amount and misuse of space but nothing has been done. I searched through, took our stuff back put it in our beach cart. I noticed that unit across the hall from me did same thing.

What the heck are these people doing?

A week later I notice owner’s closet lock is open so I think the actual owners are there and suddenly everything is back on shelf and in bucket. I took mine back again and also put neighbor’s back in their cart. This time they remained as I left them. So I thought issue was resolved. Last week I ran into across hall owners and find out that they’ve been having issues with new neighbors trying to make storage communal area longer than we were aware. And she’s complained about them to COA management company and nothing has changed.

Oh, hell no!

Then this past week there were renters in new unit who decided despite being labeled for our units they took my good chairs and across hall neighbor’s good chairs and my beach cart and my umbrella to beach and returned everything to storage unit covered in sand. I made DH go wash everything off. Meanwhile across hall neighbor got mad and left a note on stairs telling them to please not use her stuff so I did same I also moved my 3 best chairs to my deck and out of storage. Which works temporarily but isn’t a good long term solution. Next day they left my stuff alone but still took her’s so she went up and told them in person to not use stuff that isn’t labeled for the unit they are staying in that beach stuff isn’t communal. Next day I see them using her chairs again. So I made permanent signs to hang on storage door that said “Please only use items labeled for unit in which you are occupying”. I left town work and DH texts me when he got home from work that signs were gone.

These folks are straight-up annoying.

These condos are an okay size to stay for a week’s vacation but living there full time for 4 months is tight for DH and I so there really is nowhere to put my beach items in my unit, plus no matter what you do there’s still residual sand that would spread inside unit. Does anyone have any idea on how to deal with this, since obviously management company who have owner’s contact information isn’t going to do anything. I don’t have owner’s contact information and neighbor and I are a pretty sure they are telling their renters to just help themselves to anything in storage room.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader chimed in.

Well, this is pretty annoying.

Who acts like this?

The unfortunate answer is A LOT OF FOLKS.

It’s amazing how clueless some people can be…