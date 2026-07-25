They Saved Up to Buy Their Dream Home, Only to Have New Renters Destroy Their Peace and Quiet

There are bad neighbors, and then there are really bad neighbors, so bad that you might even consider them neighbors from hell.

I have heard a lot of stories about awful neighbors, and I’ve had some awful neighbors that I’ve had to deal with in my own life. However, the neighbors in this story might be the absolute worst.

They’re not just awful in one way. They’re awful in multiple ways. From the noise to the trash to their bad attitudes, there’s a lot to despise about this family.

Let’s read all about it.

Renters from Hell I live next-door to a renter that has been living in the area for three years now family of 5 I believe, and they are hands down the worst neighbors I’ve ever had in my life. Neighbors would throw gatherings every weekend and even during the weekdays they would be blasting music screaming and making so much noise in the middle of the night till morning. Family loves to drink a lot and when that happens is when things get really bad sometimes getting into arguments with themselves sometimes even talking badly about other neighbors in the area.

Then there’s the trash.

Family would never clean up there trash. Backyard is a massive mess. They would have beer cans and trash all over the place and would never clean it for months on end no joke. There lawn is really long and it seems like it has never been mowed since they moved into the house.

It got even worse this summer.

This summer was a mess. Family would be outside 24/7 all day everyday even coming outside in the middle of the night and making so much noise talking really loud so the neighbors can hear them laughing really loud and being annoying until 3/4am. One time during this summer somebody got into a fight and they decided to chase that person until they left the block being really loud and ghetto and still decided to party as if nothing happened. The police came took the report and left.

They learned a few things about the neighbors on social media.

I found my neighbors social media account since they are in the same neighborhood group chat that I’m in and decided to see what they are. There profile is public and they are a mess 30 years old and making post about drama and other personal stuff that they got going on. I found out one of them is a recovering Fent addict which makes sense due to the behavior that they are acting mind you they have three small kids in the house about 10 years old each.

The neighbors really sound awful.

This post is all over the place I know but there is so much stuff going on especially during this year. Family also loves to harass people in the neighborhood and bully people. They only do this in groups. If you ever catch one of them by themselves they don’t say a word but they have a group of them. They love to run there mouths and be nasty to people. Love to be nosy to watching people come in and out of the house and every time they throw a party love to talk about people in the neighborhood and say the same stuff about them every single time they party.

Everything about these neighbors sounds awful.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s a suggestion to call the police.

Another person had similar neighbors.

This person offers some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

Here’s some more advice.

It’s sad how many people seem to be able to relate to this story. Why are there so many awful neighbors out there? If everyone could just be courteous of their neighbors, the world would be a much better place.

Maybe calling the police would help. Maybe encouraging the neighbors to also call the police would help. There’s power in numbers.

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