They Used Their Daughter as a Personal Therapist and a Maid. The Explosive Family Fallout Triggered by Her Final, Fed-Up Boundary.

Some parents try to put too much of a burden on their children, and it really isn’t fair to them.

What would you do if your parents were always having you do all the chores in the house, and worse, they always came to you to rant about issues they were having in their life?

That is what was happening to the young lady in this story, so she finally got sick of it and yelled at her mom to stop, but now her parents are upset with her for being disrespectful.

While it is clear that the parents aren’t doing a good job, she should have talked to them about it while she was calm rather than waiting and blowing up at them. Read through the full story here and see if you agree.

AITA for telling my parents to stop ranting to me I’m 16F and I live with my 2 sisters (17 and 13) and my parents (44F and 49M).

Asking kids to help around the house is a good thing, but it can get excessive and unfair.

I love my parents, but the thing I can’t stand is that they rely on me for EVERYTHING. Every day it’s “OP, I’m coming home from work late, I need you to make dinner.” Or “OP, I need you to run to the store and get x.” Or “OP, I need you to feed the dogs/cats/chickens.” The list goes on. It’s something every day. I always ask them to ask my sisters too because I work and I’m in my schools play and rehearse for 3 hours a day on top of school. They always say my sisters are too unreliable.

Ok, this is just inappropriate.

Now to the main story. Another thing my parents do is whenever they need to vent they come to me. They’ve woken me up early so they can vent before work and woken me up in the middle of the night to tell me about an argument they just had.

Her parents need to stop treating her like an adult.

Again, it’s a daily thing. I don’t need to hear that a lady at work was being mean or that my little sister was being a brat (she’s a brat and I’m pretty sure she has some mental illness but my parents won’t take her to a therapist) and when my dad yelled at her my mom yelled at him. When we moved into the house, I chose the room away from everyone else so I can avoid this kind of stuff, but it’s not stopping them.

She shouldn’t have blown up at them. Instead, she should have talked to them calmly.

So, the other night my mom came in to tell me about a lady at work making her job miserable and I blew up at her and told them to stop venting to me. I’m tired of hearing about money issues and work drama and fights between them. I chose the room in the basement and I stay in the basement all day specifically to avoid everyone.

They are likely mad that she yelled at them.

My parents are mad at me for being disrespectful so now I want to know if I’m in the wrong. Also I might show this to them later. AITA?

She should have talked to them before she got so frustrated that she yelled at them. That being said, her parents need to treat her as a child, not a peer.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

She could have handled it better, but at least they know how she feels now.

What her parents are doing is not normal.

Yes, this is a real problem.

This commenter thinks the parents need to get into therapy.

She is not a therapist; they should stop treating her like one.

Her parents are treating her like a friend, not a daughter, which is not good at all. That being said, she still should not have yelled at them like this. Instead, she should have talked to them calmly.

Of course, that is easier said than done. Hopefully, this unfortunate outburst can lead to real conversations and improvement from her parents.