Woman Can’t Keep a Job After Multiple Firings and Quits, but She Starts Questioning Who’s Really at Fault

Finding a job that you love can be difficult, but finding jobs that you aren’t well-suited for seems to be way too easy.

The woman in this story has gone through a ton of jobs in the past year or two, and she is starting to wonder whether she is the problem or she just keeps running into terrible companies.

As you read through the story, it quickly becomes obvious that it is a mix of both. Some of the things that her bosses have done are terrible or even illegal. On the other hand, she seems to cause some of the problems as well.

Read through the full story, and see who you think is more to blame.

I can’t keep a job. I sometimes feel like I’m the problem but I also feel that the system is against me. I was only able to keep a union grocery store job for over a year.

I had to leave due to having to be inpatient at an eating disorder facility. All of my other jobs were short term. Here are the ones I had the past few years:

Here’s the deal with the first job…

My first job this year was at a taco stand in a gas station. I decided to quit after 3 months since I was the only one on shift responsible for cooking hot food, serving ready to made food, mop, replace oil, unload an entire truck, etc.

I also had a coworker who didn’t help whatsoever and instead flirted with customers. At my last day she yelled at me for “being lazy”….

Working while sick is no fun, and it is terrible for the customers.

Following that job I worked at a Sharwarma restaurant. I was made to work the same day I had an IUD inserted and was guilt tripped into working with strep throat. I left.

I’m not sure this is even legal.

For two weeks I was working as a waitress. Boss would literally abuse an inlaw and denied him medical attention when his head was bleeding, denies him even having one day off (he worked 7 days a week). And he randomly fired me when I was 5 minutes late due to a flat tire that I called about 3 hours prior to my shift.

When I came back to receive my check he threatened to call the police on me. My inlaw had to get it for me, and he is now back to his home country due to not being able to stand the abuse.

Once again, this is illegal. Why isn’t she calling the cops?

Next job was at a Yemeni restaurant. The dishwasher would touch me and ask for ‘favors’.

My boss defended the dishwasher and refused to put a camera in the blind where the man was being inappropriate. I didn’t feel safe so I left. I worked at CDS but they gave me very limited hours and the rules are very, very, strict. Everyone was quitting at once.

She doesn’t seem like she is a great employee, either.

Next job was as a waitress but due to not being on ADHD meds, I was slower than expected so I was let go after working for a few days. Then I worked at a pizza shop. My job would talk behind my back and straight up lie about me.

How unprofessional.

He would also gossip to me to my boyfriend. He wouldn’t give me his phone number, so I had to call out due to sickness from my boyfriend. I didn’t feel respected so I left. He also forced me to throw away perfectly clean menstrual products that were in the original packaging. Also his ex (who I didn’t even know) would call the work phone to threaten to fight me. He didn’t call the cops on her and even allowed her to come back.

I’d think that they would be legally obligated to pay for training.

My lastest job I only had for a week. I asked to be paid for training (41.5hrs). They fired me due to asking for more hours (they scheduled me for only 12 hours after training) and to be paid for training, so now I have to contact the labor department to hopefully get compensation.

Hopefully, some job training will help.

I’m looking at Job Corps now to get some actual training, but I feel like it’s so unnecessarily hard to find a job with a decent boss. I’m probably apart of the problem due to my ADHD and having to probably increase my Concerta dosage from 34 to 52, but I also feel like it’s just so normalized to treat entry level workers as completely useless.

I can now barely afford to feed myself due to not having a stable job… Last month I lost over 10lbs.

Some of the things that she mentions are just normal parts of working, and she seems to be overly sensitive about them. Many of the other things, however, are clearly illegal or, at the very least, bad management.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was pressured to pay for expensive coworker cakes he never agreed to buy. Read The Drama →

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Here is another person who can’t keep a job.

This many bad jobs in a row is a red flag.

This person has a similar issue. While it could be the bosses, it might be the employees too.

I wonder if she is giving all the context, though.

As with most things in life, there is not just one source of the problem. It is clear that this person has had a string of really bad jobs with really bad bosses. That being said, however, she also causes some issues for herself.

Hopefully, she can find a job that she really enjoys and that she is good at. I would recommend that she start looking for a career outside of the food service industry. Getting her medication set right could help her a lot, though.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.