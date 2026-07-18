Woman Says Her Neighbor’s Daily Vacuuming Has Turned Into a Constant Source of Frustration

As a person who genuinely does enjoy cleaning, even I know when to take a break.

And I’m gonna go on the record right this instant and say that vacuuming your place every single day is pretty insane behavior.

Are you with me on this one, folks?

I sure hope so…

Check out what this person had to say about why their neighbor’s constant vacuuming is really getting on their nerves.

My neighbor vacuums her apartment EVERY. DAY. “As I type this she is tearing up her apartment AGAIN with her vacuum cleaner! She is incredibly loud and sounds like she shunts furniture around with the vacuum itself instead of moving a chair or table to vacuum that space.

This is a bit much, don’t you think…?

She does this EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. Her partner gets up to work at 5 am every day and wakes up at the same time on the weekend. Every. Weekend. He also gets their tween daughter up at the same time for some reason! Every morning they wake us up with door slamming and table/ chair dragging. The daughter makes a ton of noise until 7:30/ 8 am when she goes to school. Why she gets up three hours before school I don’t know! Her school is a 5 minute walk away across the road!

What are these folks doing?!?!

While they’re out the mother wears high heels (or else she’s a horse!) or some other type of hard shoes all day. We hear her clip-clopping around the house non-stop until around 3 pm when the dragging and bashing of the furniture begins and the vacuum is dragged back and forth for around 2-4 HOURS. Literally hours! It’s definitely not a Roomba either! The next day she’ll do it again! We literally wonder whether she’s intoxicated or on drugs and a bored housewife who obsessively cleans the same empty house all day every day because she hasn’t figured out she can go outside and get a job or a hobby or go for a walk yet.

That’s an understatement…

She needs to get a life! To make things more annoying they bought their daughter roller skates so she can roller skate outside of the apartment building and scream up to her parents’ open window of the top floor whenever she wants a conversation. She has two or three little tween boyfriends who stampede on the stairs after school until 7 pm and roller skate in a little gang with her up and down the short area in front of the apartment building as if it’s their own garden.

But wait, there’s more!

And of course the dad randomly drills at unexpected times for a few seconds… then stops. Then maybe drills again… and then stops. The courtesy rule in our building is to warn neighbors with a note if you plan to drill or do noisy renovations. He has never done this, even during a few weeks when he drilled at the solid concrete wall for hours and hours with a clearly ineffectual drill. A few days of this and we were going seriously mad and felt so sorry for our cat who can’t put in earplugs and tune it out. Then he seemed to have bought/ borrowed another better drill with which he amped up the racket. Myself and my partner work from home, so it’s either plug-in-AirPods time or take paracetamol every day for the splitting headache their constant racket causes both of us. It’s the worst feeling knowing that we either have to flee from our own house until 7/8 pm every day or have permanent earplugs in from 5 am onwards.”

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This is wild!

And I would personally be losing my mind if I had to put up with that much noise.

This is straight-up rude behavior!

These folks need a serious lesson in how to be good neighbors!