Woman Says She Was Treated Unfairly After Seeing the Huge Difference Between Her and Her Sister’s Gifts

Some family favoritism stays subtle enough to explain away, but other times it’s so blatant that it doesn’t leave much room for doubt.

One woman watched her older sister receive $1,800 from their grandmother for her 18th birthday, only to get $180 herself the following year, a gap she initially chalked up to a simple mistake.

Then came the car, promised to her by name for months, only to be revealed on graduation day as a gift for her sister instead.

By 21, the pattern repeated itself even more starkly: her sister received $2,100 from grandma, while she got a blender.

She’s lived independently and covered her own expenses since she was 18, while her sister remains unemployed and still asks their parents to cover her bills.

So when she finally said something about the imbalance, her parents stopped speaking to her entirely, calling her selfish and ungrateful.

Keep reading to find out what redditors thought of this unfair situation.

AITA for being upset my sister gets better gifts? I feel guilty for being upset about this. On my sister’s 18th birthday (she’s a year older than me), she got $1,800 from my grandma. For my 18th, I got $180.

Still, she tried to give her grandma the benefit of the doubt.

I kinda just assumed she forgot how much she gave my sister or something and was very grateful for what I got.

But then she gave a much more egregious example.

When I was graduating high school, my parents told me to pick out a used car, yay! But when the day came, and the car is wrapped in a ribbon in the garage, they brought me and my sister out to tell us it’s her car.

Now she’s starting to feel like her family is just messing with her.

Why would you tell me for months I’m getting a car just to give it to my sister. Why blindfold me and take me out with her, you know? When she turned 21, she got $2,100 from grandma.

But of course, the gift she received couldn’t have been more different.

This past weekend was my 21st, and I got a blender. Also context, I’ve lived on my own and paid for everything myself since I was 18. My sister doesn’t even have a job and still asks me for money on a weekly basis, my parents pay her bills.

And when she finally told her family how she felt, they immediately started gaslighting her.

I said something to my parents, and now they aren’t speaking to me because I’m “selfish and don’t appreciate them.” AITA?

This family needs to get a handle on themselves before they seriously damage their relationship.

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What did Reddit think?

Maybe a low contact approach is the best way to go.

It’s time to just accept she’ll never be her family’s first priority.

Maybe it’s time to go low contact with these people.

This commenter reassures this woman this isn’t all in her head.

Ten times the birthday money isn’t a rounding error, and neither is promising someone a car for months only to hand it to their sibling on the actual day.

This isn’t a case of subjective feelings about fairness, it’s a documented pattern spanning years, with dollar amounts and a literal vehicle serving as evidence.

Being financially independent since 18 while watching an unemployed sibling receive ongoing support and dramatically larger gifts makes the imbalance even harder to explain away as coincidence.

She’s not the villain here, she’s clearly just the only one willing to stick up for what’s right.

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