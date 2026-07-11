He Expected a Free Meal and Total Control. The Mind-Boggling Moment a Daughter Left Her Complaining Father on the Sidewalk.

Ugh…I can’t stand a complainer!

Sure, we all have our moments when we get frustrated and we complain about something from time to time, but dealing with a person who complains about anything and everything is a total drag!

And that goes double if that big complainer happens to be your dad.

A woman wrote the story below and explained why she finally had it out with her dad because she got tired of dealing with his non-stop grievances.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for calling out my dad’s negativity whenever we go to a restaurant? “I (25f) got into a fight with my dad today. It started earlier when I was at my parents’ house swimming in the pool. I have a fake mermaid tail that I was wearing because my niece likes it, and my dad pointed at me and said “look at the mermaid, or is it a mer-man?”

That was pretty rude…

I am, admittedly, very unfortunate looking and have really broad shoulders and a flat chest that I’m pretty insecure about, so this stung a little. I gave him the finger, which we do in my family as a playful thing, and he got huffy, saying I was being too sensitive. This evening my mom and I were supposed to go to a restaurant together, just the two of us. It had been agreed upon earlier today before I even got to the house and I was really excited for it, but when it was time to go my dad was tagging along.

Her dad sounds like a drama queen.

He’s one of those people who is really negative about any location that wasn’t chosen by him, and he was already complaining that we weren’t going to the pizza place he likes (which we eat at almost bi-weekly.) We were getting in the car when he made a comment for the umpteenth time about how we should go to the pizza place instead, so I said “you can go to the pizza place.”

He threw up his arms and jumped out of the car, leaving the door wide open and just yelled that he wasn’t going anymore and that he “can’t do it” with me. I just told my mom I wasn’t going either and that I was walking back to my apartment. I normally would have just gone, but I haven’t stopped crying since it happened and just want to hide.

She feels bad for her mom.

I feel terrible for ruining the whole thing for my mom, so I texted her that I was sorry and she should just go with my dad. She texted back that he didn’t want to go to the restaurant to begin with and she doesn’t know why he’s acting like this. My dad is very reactive and gets disproportionately angry at small things, which leads to a lot of fights. Should I have just kept quiet this time? Did I overreact? AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person said she’s NTA.

And this individual spoke up.

Woof!

I got annoyed just reading her story!

Her dad needs to take a long look in the mirror and get his act together.

It really doesn’t sound like she did anything wrong…