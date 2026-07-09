When You’re So Sick of How Your Managers Run the Business That You Formally Compare the Entire Company Culture to a Cult

Welcome to the family!

That’s a nice thing to hear…but not if you’re starting a new job.

If that happens, you might in serious trouble…

Because a workplace is supposed to be just that: work.

Sure, you can get along with your bosses and your co-workers, but when things get too close for comfort and they start pulling the “family” card, things get weird in a hurry.

Check out what this worker had to say about their job that, if we’re being honest, sounds like a total nightmare.

Let’s take a look!

The job I’m at is like a cult. “Compulsory work nights out where people are pressured to drink and socialize outside of work hours unpaid…

They even have their own book on the work place culture and ethos and saying we are a family. The managers are unprofessional. When I started I asked a polite question about leave dates and she called me a buffoon in front of everyone which shocked me as it was a basic question.

Dude…run for the hills and get away from this place.

It’s a tiny office with only six people at we are all sitting side by side so literally can’t get away from anyone all day and the manager listens to every call you have all day. It’s sales so everyone is fake happy and upbeat. Manager talks down to people to the point I get uncomfortable listening to others get bullied. One of my first experiences and I was shocked is this what all jobs are like?”

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Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user offered some advice.

And this individual weighed in.

If you’ve ever had a job like this before, you know it can be uncomfortable and totally overwhelming.

Companies that try to blend your job and your personal life too much typically don’t have happy employees.

And that’s a fact, Jack!

Yikes…this sounds like a terrible place to work…

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