A College Student Got Upset After She Found Out She’s Paying More Rent Money Every Month Than Her Roommate

You gotta make sure you do your research and get all the answers you need before you move in with someone, right?

I definitely think so!

Because you need to confirm that everything is on the up-and-up if you’re gonna be splitting rent and bills with someone for at least a year.

Which brings us to today’s story…

The woman who wrote it is having some serious second thoughts about her roommate situation after she found out that she’s shelling out a lot more money every month than the person she’s living with.

Take a look and see what you think.

My roommate lied and makes me pay more rent. “I just found out that my roommate lied to me and makes me pay more rent than her. We are both college students in a small town. I needed a new place starting August until December and I found her on our housing university portal. The place is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom. She posted about it and we had a Zoom chat. She seemed nice and a week later I moved in. She told me that my part of the rent would be $850.

Sounds great!

The place was already furnished so I genuinely thought it was a great deal since I urgently needed a new place. She even told me that she would “take care” of utilities. I was sold. But I never signed a lease agreement. The leasing office knows I’m staying with her, I even got the approval to stay with her until I submit all my papers (it’s taking a while because I need my part time job to complete my onboarding so I can submit proof of income, so far I was paying with my savings). So she’s the only one with the lease agreement and I have been transferring the $850 to her directly and she would pay the full rent through the portal.

What was this all about…?

Fast forward to today: our bathroom door is broken, she’s the only one who has access to the portal. But we used my PC to go through the leasing portal to submit a work order, and I saw the full rent was just $1,200. So it means she is only paying $350 in rent. Even if we include the utilities that she “generously offered” to pay (water and electricity) it probably does not surpass $200. So she probably pays in total $550. She has the master room and she made it seem like her paying utilities was her being kind.

This is pretty sketchy…

I feel scammed and a bit silly cause I trusted her and we had started becoming friends. What do I do? I’m not a confrontational person and at this point as the semester started it will be hard for me to find a new place. I want to resolve this without creating drama.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual offered some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, it sounds like she might’ve dropped the ball on this one…

Make sure everything is in writing, folks!

Or else you might find yourself in a situation like this one.

She feels like she’s being ripped off…