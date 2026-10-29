A Comic Book Artist Secretly Created a Graphic Novel Behind His Wife’s Back—And She Found Out When a Mutual Friend Congratulated Him

Some folks who create art want anyone and everyone to know about it, while others take a different approach and they want to be relatively anonymous.

I can understand both sides of the coin, and the guy who wrote today’s story definitely falls into the latter category.

In fact, he didn’t even tell his wife about his side work as a comic book artist…until someone caught on and let her know what was up.

Check out what he had to say about this interesting situation.

AITA for keeping my comics author secret identity hidden from my wife? “I (29M) have been dating my wife (29F) for 10 years, and we have been married for two. When we are not together we always keep each other updated on our current activities and whereabouts, and I had no secrets hidden from her until last year. I always dreamed of creating my own web comic, with the story I had in mind and the characters I have drawn and imagined for most of my life.

He’s doing this on the down low…

Approximatively one year ago I finally published the first pages of my comic under a new pseudonym, and I have been updating it more or less once a week ever since which to my surprise is followed by a handful of people. Even thought it burned me from inside to not reveal my secret identity to anyone including my wife, the main reason why was because I wanted to keep this to myself. My wife is the personification of the Sun Baby from the Teletubbies, a truly solar and happy person who genuinely cares and is involved in everything I do like she did it herself. This aspect of her personality generally does not bother me, I actually take it as a sign of her deep love and affection for me, however I am easily influenced and I always tend to take her opinions to heart and don’t have the strength to stand for my own. I already talked to her about this twice asking her to step back and she happily obliged, only to come back twice as strong with stronger opinions.

He wants this to be his own thing.

A few of my characters designs and backstories changed over the years thanks to her, and even thought I am thankful to her, I just wanted to do this by myself. Of course I did realise that I should eventually tell her myself. That was until two days ago. My wife’s best friend recognised my art-style and characters online and happily congratulated me in our friends message group where, of course, my wife is included.

Uh oh…

An argument ensued. For her this is more than a white lie, if I am capable of lying to her for this long about my activities, what makes me happy and what I am doing in my free time right under her eyes, it means that I am capable of lying about anything. Even though I tried to explain my reasons, she ultimately feels betrayed and could not believe I lied about something “this big”. I could totally understand her feeling hurt, but thought everything would go back to normal the next day and she would be happy for me. However we barely talked yesterday, and today she went on a small trip with her friends, leaving me to wonder if my secret was more important than I thought. AITA ?”

Check out what folks had to say about this story.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said they all SUCK.

Another reader agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

And this person said he’s NTA.

Well, this is his choice at the end of the day…

But now the cat is out of the bag!

Maybe he’s not as close to his wife as he thinks he is…