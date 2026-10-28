A Couple Is Losing Sleep Every Night Because Their Rude Neighbors Won’t Stop Blasting Music

If you’ve been there, you know how awful this can be…

I’m talking about having to deal with neighbors who have no regard for the folks who live around them and they blast music at all hours.

It’s brutal!

And it can put a lot of strain and stress on a person’s life.

Check out what the couple in this story are dealing with…and it ain’t pretty!

Horrible neighbours. “What would you do if you lived beside a woman and her son that play music all day every day and night very loudly? I have a one year old in bed and they still don’t respect it. I tried talking to her and of course she’s always too intoxicated and never takes it seriously or has no sympathy. She does not respect her neighbours on the other side, either.

Wow…

She deliberately plays music in her car very loud just to tick us off I have rang the Garda many times and contacted the council as she lives in a council house. I have bought this house and I regret every bit of it.

This is awful.

Me and my husband have to sleep with ear buds or we will never get any sleep for work. Both up early and dread going to bed because she has her music on constantly. If there were ever a purge day in my life, my neighbour would be first pick.

Tell us how you really feel…

She is a horrible woman. I don’t mind an odd house party or events but come on. Every night of the week?! Get a life! The council can’t do anything for us just gave us the log sheet to fill in but had to go to court if we want to do something about her. Any suggestions?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person has been there.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader nailed it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

And this Reddit user has an idea…

Yikes!

This sure doesn’t sound good, does it?

It might be time to fight fire with fire…

Some people are just straight-up RUDE.