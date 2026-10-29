A Customer Claimed the Owner Gave Him $5,000 in Store Credit—Then Bolt Out the Door the Second Workers Offered to Call and Confirm

When you are in a retail store, it seems like everyone is trying to run some type of scam, though many of them are downright idiotic.

That is what happened when two friends were working as cashiers in this story, and a guy came in and tried to convince them that the owner of the store had given him $5000 of in-store credit.

When they said that they would call the owner to confirm, however, he told them it wasn’t necessary and then quickly left the store.

The level of stupidity that people have in this world is shocking. Read through the full story below to see for yourself.

“I have $5000 store credit”. Guy fails so hard at scamming me and my friend. This was a while ago now, for context I work at a locally owned convenience store and was working a shift with one of my closest friends, we were both on the registers when this guy walks in. We’ll call him MS (Moron scammer)

Things are not starting off well for this guy.

The guy was early 30’s, obese, and sweating profusely when he walked up to my friend (we’ll call him Josh) and the conversation went as follows: MS: Hi I’m looking for a guy here who knows me, his name is Josh Josh: Oh..well thats me..what can I help you with?

They are already suspicious.

MS:Oh YOU’RE Josh? Nevermind I’m looking for a guy called Steve, he knows me. (Steve is the owner of the store) At this point I’d finished with my customer and came over, as it was a bit strange how quickly he changed who he was looking for.

Does he think they will just take his word for it?

Josh: Steve isn’t here at the moment, he wont be in today. Anything I can help you with? MS: Oh that’s okay, listen I gave Steve a $5000 rolex watch recently, and he gave me store credit for it.

Yeah, this is a pathetic attempt.

Josh: Umm…what were you after? MS: Just your cheapest smokes, throw it on the store credit.

This is just what a legit person would say.

Josh: I’ll have to call the boss, I won’t be long. MS: Oh there’s really no need, I’m a legit person, I wouldn’t lie to you.

What a weird scam attempt.

Me (interjecting): Sorry but we could get in a lot of trouble, I’m sure you dont lie but there are those who do try to scam us. MS: Nevermind, I left my wallet in my car.

And the guy still comes back?

With that he walked out without another word. I still serve him all the time, hasnt tried that since..

This is just one more story that shows that so many criminals are idiots. At least this guy gave up his silly scam quickly enough that he didn’t get in any trouble.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This is basically what happened.

What an idiot.

This guy was clearly not very smart.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post customer wants a refund for his faulty brakes, but an inspection finds the brakes aren’t the issue.

Some people have no shame.

Now this would have been funny.

What a pathetic scam attempt. How could anyone think that this would work?

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