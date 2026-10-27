A Customer Lectured a Cashier for Ten Minutes About His “Right” to Shop Shirtless—While She Was Cleaning Up Broken Glass
by Heather Hall
Some customers seem to think that if you work in a store, you have time to listen to whatever’s bothering them.
One grocery worker dealt with that while cleaning up a broken bottle of hot sauce.
She was trying to get the glass off the floor when a man stopped to complain about wearing a shirt.
Even after she explained that she needed to finish cleaning so nobody got hurt, he kept going for ten minutes.
Eventually, she told him to speak to a manager. But apparently, he wasn’t looking for help and was “just saying.”
Read on to see how it all played out.
A guy spent 10 minutes explaining why he shouldn’t have to wear a shirt while I was literally mopping up a broken bottle of hot sauce
I work at a small neighborhood grocery store. Yesterday afternoon, a bottle of hot sauce fell off the shelf and shattered right in front of me. Glass everywhere. Red sauce soaking into the floor tiles. I grabbed the mop and a wet floor sign and started cleaning.
A guy walks past, stops, looks at the mess, looks at me, and says, “You missed a spot.”
Cool. Thanks.
The only problem was that the guy didn’t leave after that.
Then he just… stands there. Watching me mop. Like I’m a zoo exhibit.
After about thirty seconds of this, he says, “You know, I don’t think you guys should make me wear a shirt in here. It’s hot outside. I’m a paying customer. If I want to shop shirtless, that’s my right.”
I keep mopping. I say, “Sir, I’m just trying to clean up the glass so nobody gets hurt.”
Fed up, she suggested he take his complaints to a manager.
He doesn’t leave. He keeps going. For TEN MINUTES. About how “the customer is always right,” about how “this generation” is too sensitive, about how he “used to work retail and customers respected him.”
Meanwhile, I’m on my knees picking up glass shards, and this man is standing over me, shirtless in spirit, if not in fact, lecturing me about his constitutional right to walk around a grocery store with his ******* out.
I finally said, “Sir, I can’t help you with that. You’d have to talk to a manager.”
Apparently, he wasn’t even asking for help.
He goes, “I’m not asking for help. I’m just saying.”
Just saying. For ten minutes. While I bled a little from a cut I got from the glass.
He eventually walked off without buying anything.
I went to the back, sat down, and stared at the wall for five minutes.
Oh my! What a dumb thing to stand there and go on and on about.
Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled it.
According to this comment, it’s not a new rule.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
Yes! This!
In some cases, this could happen.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.
That’s probably exactly why they do it.
People like this are so annoying.
He could see she had her hands full, but apparently, his complaint was way more important.
And for someone who wanted respect when he worked retail, he sure didn’t show her any.
Honestly, she had more patience with him than most people would’ve.
Enjoyed this story?
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · annoying guy, cashier, customer complaint, ENTITY, grocery store worker, picture, rants from retail, reddit, Rude customer, top
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.