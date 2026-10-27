A Customer Lectured a Cashier for Ten Minutes About His “Right” to Shop Shirtless—While She Was Cleaning Up Broken Glass

Some customers seem to think that if you work in a store, you have time to listen to whatever’s bothering them.

One grocery worker dealt with that while cleaning up a broken bottle of hot sauce.

She was trying to get the glass off the floor when a man stopped to complain about wearing a shirt.

Even after she explained that she needed to finish cleaning so nobody got hurt, he kept going for ten minutes.

Eventually, she told him to speak to a manager. But apparently, he wasn’t looking for help and was “just saying.”

Read on to see how it all played out.

A guy spent 10 minutes explaining why he shouldn’t have to wear a shirt while I was literally mopping up a broken bottle of hot sauce I work at a small neighborhood grocery store. Yesterday afternoon, a bottle of hot sauce fell off the shelf and shattered right in front of me. Glass everywhere. Red sauce soaking into the floor tiles. I grabbed the mop and a wet floor sign and started cleaning. A guy walks past, stops, looks at the mess, looks at me, and says, “You missed a spot.” Cool. Thanks.

The only problem was that the guy didn’t leave after that.

Then he just… stands there. Watching me mop. Like I’m a zoo exhibit. After about thirty seconds of this, he says, “You know, I don’t think you guys should make me wear a shirt in here. It’s hot outside. I’m a paying customer. If I want to shop shirtless, that’s my right.” I keep mopping. I say, “Sir, I’m just trying to clean up the glass so nobody gets hurt.”

Fed up, she suggested he take his complaints to a manager.

He doesn’t leave. He keeps going. For TEN MINUTES. About how “the customer is always right,” about how “this generation” is too sensitive, about how he “used to work retail and customers respected him.” Meanwhile, I’m on my knees picking up glass shards, and this man is standing over me, shirtless in spirit, if not in fact, lecturing me about his constitutional right to walk around a grocery store with his ******* out. I finally said, “Sir, I can’t help you with that. You’d have to talk to a manager.”

Apparently, he wasn’t even asking for help.

He goes, “I’m not asking for help. I’m just saying.” Just saying. For ten minutes. While I bled a little from a cut I got from the glass. He eventually walked off without buying anything. I went to the back, sat down, and stared at the wall for five minutes.

Oh my! What a dumb thing to stand there and go on and on about.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

According to this comment, it’s not a new rule.

Yes! This!

In some cases, this could happen.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.

That’s probably exactly why they do it.

People like this are so annoying.

He could see she had her hands full, but apparently, his complaint was way more important.

And for someone who wanted respect when he worked retail, he sure didn’t show her any.

Honestly, she had more patience with him than most people would’ve.

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