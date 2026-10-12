A Guy Obsessed With Suits Kept Harassing His Friend After She Wouldn’t Rent Him A Room, So He Posted A Fake “Free Suits” Ad To Flood Him With Calls

Just because you don’t get your way on something doesn’t mean that you can harass the person who didn’t give it to you.

What would you do if your friend was being harassed by a guy who wanted to rent a room from her just because she told him no?

That was what happened in this story, so her friend posted an ad saying that he was giving away all his suits (the creepy guy loved suits) and listed his phone number to call with inquiries.

This was a great but harmless bit of revenge that worked out perfectly. Read through the full story to see for yourself.

Friend’s potential flatmate worried about his suits A friend of mine put an ad in the local paper looking for a flatmate and had to go through the odious task of meeting and choosing one.

This guy is really worried about his suits.

This guy called her up and was sounding a little weird. He started asking her if there was enough room for his suits in the wardrobe, and she said that she thought so, but he wasn’t convinced and kept going on about it. She quickly put him in the no category, and when he asked for the address, she balked and made an excuse about not knowing when she could show him.

Clearly, she made the right choice in not considering him as a roommate.

She got his number and told him that she’d call him when she had time. He called back a couple of days later after not hearing from her, and she told him that the room was taken. He got abusive and called her a number of names, so she hung up. This guy called a couple more times over the next few days to tell her what a ***** she was.

Let’s see what they did as revenge.

This guy was a total jerk, and my friend felt unsafe, but luckily he only called a couple of times. We waited a couple of weeks and I placed an ad in the free section of the local paper. Because it was free, there was no payment for the ad and no way to trace it apart from the throwaway email address that I made.

He is going to get a lot of phone calls about this.

The ad read something like. Free Armani suits. I’m going overseas and am giving away my entire collection of immaculate Armani suits. First in, takes the lot. This guy started getting calls at 5:30 in the morning from every secondhand dealer, bargain hunter, and who knows who else.

Honestly, this is pretty funny.

I know because I called him at about 11:00am, and he was going nuts. It was hilarious and I wish that I’d recorded it. He figured that someone had placed the ad and gotten the number wrong. I ran the ad again the following week with the same results 🙂

The guy was a creeper, and the revenge was relatively harmless. He deserved worse.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about what happened.

Here is someone who says she should have just turned him down.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

This commenter loved the story.

It was easy to tell that he would be trouble.

This type of harmless prank is the best revenge because nobody really gets hurt, but it is still a lot of fun.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence. Read Story →