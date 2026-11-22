A Retail Worker Customized Her Work Uniform With Her Own Style—Until Her Supervisor Told Her to Stick Strictly to the Dress Code

Imagine working in a customer facing position at a restaurant, and there is a specific uniform you’re supposed to wear. If you had yet to receive the company logo shirt you’re supposed to wear, what would you wear?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she seems to be using the lack of a logo shirt as an excuse to add her own spin on the employee uniform. She doesn’t really think she’s doing anything wrong considering what the other employees wear.

Her supervisor disagrees.

Now, she’s thinking about telling her supervisor how she really feels about the situation. Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA for telling my supervisor where to stick her uniform policy? A few months ago, I (20F) started working in an ice cream parlour in my college city. The uniform is supposed to be a t-shirt with the store logo (which they provide, obviously), jeans, and smart trainers or other shoes. That is to say, casual and comfortable, but presentable.

She’s been adding her own style to the uniform.

In the months I’ve been working there, I’ve never been provided a uniform t-shirt and I admit there’s been times I’ve gotten… Lenient with the uniform. I consider myself a stylish young woman, and since I don’t have a uniform yet even after requesting one, I’ve been letting myself sprinkle my personal style into some of my work wear. Nothing untoward or inappropriate (in my opinion) but I guess some of it is not technically uniform policy. As a few examples, in my last few weeks at work, at different times I’ve worn: a black cami top and skirt, a pastel rainbow cardigan, with opaque tights covering my legs; a black t-shirt and pink jeans; and a black and white pinafore dress over a white long sleeve, paired with knee socks. As I say, nothing offensive but definitely my own style.

Her supervisor wants her to stick to the uniform.

A few days ago, my supervisor (23?F) (who I have had multiple problems with in the few months I’ve been working there) took me aside when I was wearing the latter of these three outfits to lecture me about the uniform policy. Initially, I thought the socks were the issue, given I could see why knee-highs could be viewed as unprofessional. But she had an issue with, apparently, my entire work wardrobe. Given my issues with her, I stayed silent and nodded along when she explained the store policy, told her again I had no uniform t-shirt, and resigned myself to not wearing skirts (the skirts/dresses I wore were always around knee-length at least, given I’m short af lol) as I understood that wasn’t policy.

She’s starting to think her supervisor might be right.

However, I heard some of the other girls gossiping another day, talking about the uniform policy and after what happened, it felt directed towards me. They were saying as the face of the business, front of house staff had to be presentable and professional and it got me thinking. Technically, I guess I WAS breaking policy wearing what I was.

But she’s also not the only one adding style to the uniform.

But when my supervisor took me aside to lecture me, she herself was wearing an orange hoodie over her uniform top, and also a pair of black cargo shorts. Other members of staff wear sweatpants, yoga pants, and shorts to work too. Personally, I’d say a pair of pink jeans or knee-length skirt is more presentable than any of these.

She’s thinking about confronting her supervisor.

It should also be noted I wore some of my “controversial” work outfits in front of the actual store owner, and he never raised a concern. Would I be awful if I told my supervisor she should get off her high horse, given that I arguably looked more presentable than her and other staff members? Or even to suck it up until she gives me my damn uniform?

She should definitely not say either of those things to her supervisor unless she wants to get fired, but it might be okay to clarify what is and is not acceptable considering she has seen some other employees wearing things that technically aren’t the uniform.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person tells her not to complain.

Another person tells her to stop breaking the uniform policy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

This person makes a good point.

Here’s a warning.

Unless she wants to get fired, she should keep her thoughts to herself. She may not like the uniform policy, but she agreed to it when she was hired for the job. Maybe she’d be happier working somewhere else where she has more freedom in what she wears, but this job is not the place to set a fashion trend.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service. Read Story →