Woman Still Hasn’t Received Her Security Deposit, But She Feels Bad Following Up Because Her Former Landlord Has Cancer

When you move out of a rental, you should get your security deposit back. What would you do if months went by and your landlord still hadn’t given you your security deposit back? Would you keep bugging your landlord or eventually let it go? Would it matter if your landlord had health issues?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She feels bad bugging her landlord, but she really wants her security deposit back. Should she keep bugging him or let it go?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for Bugging my Ex-Landlord Who Has Cancer? I’d like to preface this by saying I have no “beef” with my old landlord. Sure, he was a landlord so I didn’t expect much but he was reasonable (even let us get a dog). I never met him in person, and we only ever communicated via text or email. My husband and I lived in the home for 2 years and took wonderful care of it including limb trimming, removal of dead bushes, and yard maintenance to be complaint to the HOA stands (as was listed in the lease as out responsibility).

They eventually needed to move.

In July my husband was offered a new job an hour away with a substantial pay increase. We were prepared for him to commute until the end of our lease which would have been August of 2025. We informed the landlord immediately and he suggested a move-out date of July 31st. Brilliant! This would save us plenty of time and money as we could move closer to the new job.

Everything is fine except for the security deposit.

We move out, and all is well. We hired yard maintenance and cleanup, professional carpet cleaning, and professional home cleaning to ensure all was well before we vacated the home (as our lease required the cleanings). Fast forward to mid August and it’s radio silent in terms of updating us on the status of our security deposit return. August 21st rolls around and I send a text (to get a temperature check) letting our previous landlord know our new physical address.

OP feels bad pestering the landlord.

He thanks me, and we go on about our business. I check in September 2nd with no answer, and again on September 9th to which he replies apologetically. Landlord (let’s call him Steve) informs me that he is sorry and undergoing challenging health complications and was in the hospital the last time I texted. Steve lets me know he will “work” on our deposit before he begins chemo. Of course, I feel AWFUL that I’m bothering this man now that I know he’s been diagnosed with cancer. So, I leave it alone… for an entire month.

The drama continues.

October 4th rolls around with no mention of the deposit from him, so I check in. No answer, again. I give it a week and text back on October 14th, to which he replies apologetically again saying “I am sorry, there’s nothing you need to do. I just need to find the energy to handle this.” Again, I feel awful for plaguing this man.

She’s not sure what to do.

Today is October 27th and we have yet to receive of deposit back. Thank God my husband and I are well off but that is beside the point. It is a significant amount of money, money that we could put towards our house down payment, savings, or hell even blow on a new pair of shoes because it’s OUR money. I have no idea how to proceed. My realtor is telling me to give him grace but how far can my grace extend???

I have two theories. One is that the landlord doesn’t have cancer and is making up excuses to get OP to leave him alone. The other is that the landlord isn’t lying but is still making up excuses to get OP to leave him alone. It doesn’t take very long to return a security deposit. He just doesn’t want to.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a theory.

Another person would threaten legal action.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Here’s a suggestion to check the local laws.

Here’s another vote for an attorney.

It honestly doesn’t matter if he has health issues or not. He still owes them their security deposit. He’s just hoping they’ll feel sorry for him and leave him alone. They shouldn’t feel bad about wanting their money back.

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