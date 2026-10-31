A New Neighbor Moved Into The Apartment Next Door, And From The Very First Day He Was Acting Very Creepy

When you live in an apartment building, you have plenty of neighbors, and some of them might be a little weird.

What would you do if your new neighbor was doing very creepy things, including listening through the walls when you went to the bathroom and knocking on your door and running away?

That is what is happening to the young woman in this story, so she called the police, but there was little that they could do, and the odd behavior has continued.

Check out the full details of the story below and see what advice you think she should follow.

Apartment harassment I have a new apartment neighbor.

Why would the neighbor do this?

When they first moved in, there was always some noise in his bathroom when I went to the bathroom. (I can only hear the door open and close, thank God, not going to the bathroom noises). I think this the only place our apartments connect. Anyway, I eventually realized it wasn’t a coincidence when I heard him tiptoe into his BR after I went in.

This must have been scary.

So, I changed my BR routine. I thought weird, but no big deal. This morning I heard someone rattling the doorknob of my front door, which woke me up. I called 911 just in case, and the PO suggested I get a Ring Cam, which I thought was a good idea.

He came back right after the police left? Is she certain it is the neighbor?

After he left, someone knocked on my front door. I went to answer it, and no one was there. Of course not. He seems to be escalating, as they say on SVU. My sense is he’s just some geek/nerd with mental health issues but that doesn’t help me.

This is certainly unusual.

Has anyone had experience with this? I don’t think the rental office would help me, I know if I talk to them they might send him a letter, but that would probably upset him. I also don’t want to retaliate because I’m not 3 kids in a trench coat. Has anyone had this kind of harassment and what did you do about it? It may not sound like much, but I don’t feel comfortable in my own home, and it stresses me out. More things have happened, like him banging on the wall when I’m showering, and general banging on the wall, sometimes I bang back and it stops.

She should definitely put that doorbell camera up right away and start documenting every interaction she has with the neighbor. Nobody can help if there isn’t some sort of proof that it is happening.

Check out what the commenters have to say about the situation.

Here is someone who thinks the neighbor might want her to move out.

Well, this is definitely one option.

Here are a few suggestions for cameras.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

This commenter recommends playing the radio in the bathroom.

Install a camera right away.

She needs to get cameras and start documenting everything that this creepy neighbor does. Hopefully he is harmless, but she can’t assume that to be the case.

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