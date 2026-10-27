A Tenant Received Three Sudden Noise Complaints Despite Living Quietly—And Now She’s Terrified of Eviction

Noise complaints can create stress for tenants, especially when they believe they have done nothing wrong.

The following story involves a tenant who received three complaints from her new downstairs neighbors.

She had been living in her apartment for 2 years and had never received any complaints.

Her landlord said the complaints involved stomping and moving furniture around, but she had never done these.

Now, she’s worried about eviction and wonders whether speaking directly to her unfriendly neighbors would help.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Noise Complaints I’m on the second floor. I have received three noise complaints from my downstairs neighbor since they’ve moved in two months ago. I’ve been in this current unit for two years and had zero issues with my previous downstairs neighbors. I’ve also been in 2nd/3rd-floor units for the last 15 years and never once had a noise complaint against me.

This woman never moved any furniture and never stomped on her floor.

According to the landlord, the complaints are due to stomping and moving furniture. I don’t really move furniture aside from my dining chair when I eat. I don’t think I stomp. I asked for dates and times, and on some of the days they referenced, I wasn’t even home. I also asked for video/audio proof, but they don’t have anything. I’m mostly worried about getting evicted and am looking for guidance from anyone who has been in a similar situation.

She’s afraid he might get evicted when she really wanted to live there.

Each time I get the email, I respond to my landlord. But I like living here and don’t want to leave. Should I talk to my neighbors? Every interaction I’ve had with them has been very unfriendly, so I don’t know that it would help.

Yikes! It sounds like OP is in some kind of trouble with her downstairs neighbor.

However, if she knows that she’s not doing anything wrong and there’s no hard proof that she was making loud noises, then there’s nothing to worry about.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It’s best to avoid them, says this one.

Here’s a useful suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some neighbors can be very imaginative with the sounds they hear around them.

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