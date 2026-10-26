A Woman Is Annoyed Because Her Neighbor’s Son Constantly Screams At Her

Kids…

They’re not always the easiest creatures to deal with, are they?

Absolutely NOT.

And that sometimes goes for kids that don’t even belong to you!

In today’s story, a woman talked about a neighbor’s kid who seems to have some issues when it comes to acting out…and it’s getting on her nerves.

Read on and see what you think.

Neighbor’s young son screaming at me out of nowhere. “This happened a couple of years ago but it still creeps me out. When our friendly neighbors across the street moved, I went to introduce myself to the new neighbors but they didn’t seem interested. I just wanted to say “Hi,” tell them my name, and that of my husband and who (our three cats at the time) lived there and if I could help in any way to let us know. The seemed uninterested in even saying “Hello” so I let if drop. As I saw the neighbor from Hell to the West of us go over with lattes and slander. No issues as they are closer in age to each other and I have lots of friends and good relationships with others. Around 8 or 9 years pass and they have a young son, let’s call him “Teddy” and a daughter, let’s call her “Margie.” I would wave to the kids and joke with them a bit now and again. By joking, I mean if they looked at me and started jumping up and down.

They’re not exactly the friendliest people…

I would do the same and we would all giggle but the parents were cold to us. No big deal as we knew that they were close to several of our neighbor from Hell and being kind and/or friendly towards us might affect their relationships. No big deal. This happened a couple of years ago but others will bring it up now and again. Plus it’s something that when I often see “Teddy” pops into my head. Since I don’t engage very much with the kids of any neighbor from Hell. I feel that it makes matters easier and if I say something like “Hello” .. they can’t turn it into that I told them to go to hell. This is what happened.

Okay…

I came out of my house and “Teddy” who was about eight at the time started to scream “I CAN’T STAND YOU (INSERT MY FIRST NAME) .. YOU ARE WEARING A BLACKHAWKS JERSEY ALL THE TIME, BECAUSE OF YOU, I CAN’T (I couldn’t make out exactly what was said because he was screaming and ranting), I CAN’T STAND YOU!” At this point, I was so nervous that I started to laugh … the father screamed over “He’s a Dallas Star fan, sorry.” and went into the house. Neither parent told me what was going on but I had the audio (picked up by our security system as the screaming was that loud.) and played it for some people who told me that it sounded like “Teddy” was on the spectrum, so I let it drop.

This kid won’t let it go…

But “Teddy” still glares at me. His parents allow this to continue and I’ve done nothing to cause this situation. I’ve done nothing to cause this except that I’m victimized by their friends who are neighbors from Hell to us and some others.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This individual is skeptical…

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

And this reader asked a great question.

This kid is a real piece of work!

And it’s pretty annoying that his parents aren’t doing anything about.

But one thing’s for sure…

She needs to ignore this kid. Period.