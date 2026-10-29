A Woman Refused to Let Her Neighbor’s Daughter Take Her Anxious Dog to School for Show-and-Tell—And the Neighbor Launched an Aggressive Guilt Campaign

There’s a lot more to caring about an animal than wanting to show it off.

One dog owner wishes her neighbor understood that after asking to borrow her dog for a child’s show-and-tell.

The little girl adores him, but the pup gets anxious in unfamiliar places, so his owner wasn’t comfortable sending him without her.

Instead, she offered to help the girl put together a presentation with pictures and videos.

Unfortunately, her neighbor rejected both ideas, saying her daughter had already promised her classmates a dog and would be embarrassed if it didn’t happen.

Read on to see exactly what’s been going on.

AITA for refusing to let my neighbor’s daughter take my dog to school for show-and-tell? I have a three-year-old dog named Milo who is very friendly but gets anxious in unfamiliar places. My neighbor has a seven-year-old daughter who absolutely adores him. Whenever she visits with her mother, she asks to play with him, and I usually let her as long as I’m there to supervise.

To protect her dog, she kindly refused.

Last week, my neighbor asked whether her daughter could take Milo to school for a show-and-tell presentation about pets. I politely declined and explained that Milo gets nervous around large groups of unfamiliar people and that I wasn’t comfortable sending him somewhere without me. She said I was overthinking it because her daughter promised to take good care of him. I suggested that she could bring her daughter over to take pictures with Milo instead, or I could record a short video of him doing his favorite tricks. She didn’t like either suggestion. She told me her daughter had already told her classmates about bringing a dog and would be embarrassed if she showed up without one.

She feels bad, but nothing is going to change her mind.

I felt bad for the little girl, but I didn’t think that meant I should ignore my dog’s needs. I offered to help her make a presentation with pictures and videos, but my neighbor said I was making a simple favor unnecessarily difficult. Since then, she’s been noticeably cold toward me, and another neighbor said I could have made an exception for one day. I love that her daughter cares about animals, and I don’t want to disappoint her. However, Milo can’t tell me when he’s uncomfortable, so I feel responsible for making that decision for him. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides, but it is her responsibility to protect her pet.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit would handle it.

This reader gets it.

For this person, it’s about all the things that can go wrong.

Yet another reader who wouldn’t let their dog go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

As this comment explains, it’s her dog, her decision.

She’s definitely in the right here.

After all, she knows how her dog handles unfamiliar places better than anyone.

And since she’s already offered to help with pictures and videos, she’s done more than enough.

Her neighbor needs to accept that and help her daughter make another plan instead of trying to make her feel guilty.

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