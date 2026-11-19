Mom Asks Her Mother To Avoid Reckless Behavior While Babysitting, But Grandma Refuses And The Family Accuses The Daughter Of Trying To Be Controlling

Babysitting rules should protect children, even when relatives dislike them.

This parent needed childcare while working during a family visit.

The only condition concerned staying sober while responsible for the kids.

That request quickly became a family argument.

Let’s see whether the boundary was unreasonable.

AITA For rules about babysitting? I told my mom that she cannot actively take substances while babysitting.

Instead of being understanding, her mom immediately got defensive.

She got upset and said that I was giving her an ultimatum, and she doesn’t do ultimatums, so she isn’t going to babysit. I always travel the hour and a half to stay with her and my other family for the holidays and for the random times they come into town so they can spend time with them, so it isn’t an issue until now because I have work.

Her family quickly isolated her by taking her mother’s side.

My brother and grandma agreed with my mom. I’d rather not take any chances, and I actually don’t do any of these things, so I’m not being a hypocrite. Any time I drink, my husband is there and he is sober. AITA?

This sound like a very reasonable request.

What did Reddit think?

This family’s priorities are most definitely not in order.

Her mother is likely only mad because she got called out.

This mother really isn’t asking that much from her family.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

This situation has made it clear that maybe her family isn’t the best choice for child care.

This parent was right to require a sober caregiver while the children were being watched.

Grandma could refuse the job, but calling a basic safety rule unfair changed nothing.