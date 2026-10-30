A Woman Shopping in Casual Clothes Got Fed Up When a Entitled Shopper Kept Demanding Customer Service Just Because She Was “Standing There”

Some shoppers seem to assume that anyone nearby must work at the store.

The following story involves a woman who was shopping at a grocery store when a customer repeatedly mistook her for an employee.

She was wearing nothing more than a hoodie and jeans, so she politely explained that she did not work there.

Instead of accepting her answer, the customer questioned why she was standing there.

Lol! That sounds like a funny encounter. Read the full story below for all the details.

A lady thought I worked at the grocery store I was shopping at a grocery store wearing a hoodie and jeans. When a lady came up to me and asked where she could find something. I told her, “Sorry, I don’t work here.” She looked annoyed and said, “Then, why are you standing here?” I ignored it and continued shopping.

This woman told the customer again that she didn’t work there.

A few minutes later, she asked me for help again. When I told her I wasn’t an employee, she got angry and walked away. The funny thing was that a real employee walked past her, but she didn’t ask them anything. Some people really can’t accept that not everyone in a store works there.

It’s funny how customers just randomly mistook other customers for an employee.

I don’t think OP did anything wrong by responding to the other shopper honestly.

What she could have done after was point out the employee who walked past her.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

This one gives a different perspective.

Finally, this person makes an assumption.

Just because someone is standing nearby doesn’t mean they’re there to help you.

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