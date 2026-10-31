A Woman’s Manager Blindsided Her With All Kinds Of Frivolous Complaints Out Of Nowhere And Now She’s Thinking About Quitting

Folks, there’s a whole lot of drama lurking under the surface of the story you’re about to read.

It may appear simple on its surface, but make no mistake…

Somebody has it out for the woman who you’re going to hear from!

Or, at least it sounds that way to me.

Check out what she’s dealing with at work and see if you agree with me.

I’m thinking of quitting my job with no notice. “I got into an argument with my manager a few weeks ago and ever since then, she’s been completely scrutinizing and micromanaging me, giving me the silent treatment, and setting me up for failure. Work is becoming unbearable and effecting my physical and mental health. For context, the argument was in a one on one where she made a comment about my clothes.

Hmmm…

I follow company dress code and have never worn anything provocative but I have pretty large breasts for my frame so my shirts tend to be tight on the bust yet loose everywhere else. She randomly paused during our one-on-one and said “Can I say something? I know you dress like that to get attention from male colleagues. Can you please stop?” I understandably got extremely upset, my mood shifted, and I told her “I don’t think it’s appropriate nor is it your place to comment on my clothes”. Prior to this meeting, since working under her, she’s always been very supportive of my career. She’s written emails to upper management complimenting my work and supporting me with any tasks I struggle with. So this comment was completely out of pocked for her. However, after my reply, she starts listing everything wrong with my work.

Ouch…

She tells me I always come in late, I’m always on my phone, I’m always chatting instead of finishing my work, etc. which is all false. I’ve never been a minute late to work, I only go on my phone during lunch or in the break room, and when I have short chats with colleagues in the hallways, it never hinders my work or my deadlines. She goes on about how other managers have complained about me to her, my team thinks I’m unreliable, and colleagues have reported me for “gossiping”. I get frustrated because not only is this contradictory to what she’s been telling me for the past few months, but I’m also pretty sure she’s lying to light a fire under me. At this point, my blood is boiling so I tell her “If you’re going to deviate from our meeting topic, I think this meeting is done” and she just gets up and leaves.

This sound pretty bad…

Since then, it’s been hell working with her. I tried to report her to our company’s HR advisor but he explained that there isn’t sufficient evidence to open an investigation. My manager knows exactly how to manipulate and cover her tracks so I’m pretty much screwed. My only options are to suck it up and continue working under her or quit. And at this point, I don’t want to give the courtesy of a notice so I just want to quit on the spot.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And another individual weighed in.

This is insane!

Is there a bit of jealousy going on here…?

It sure sounds like it!

Her manager is completely out of line!