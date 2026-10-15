A Woman’s Stepdaughter Arrived at Work in Tears After a Family Loss, But Her Boss Fired Her on the Spot

Employees deserve basic compassion when dealing with a devastating family loss.

The following story is about a woman whose stepdaughter was fired instantly by a heartless and inconsiderate boss.

Her stepdaughter asked for time off so she could properly grieve the loss of her unborn niece, but her request was denied.

So she came in to work, crying and emotional… and that’s when she got fired.

Do you think this was fair? Let’s take a closer look!

My stepdaughter was fired Short and sweet, my stepdaughter was fired from her job today. My wife and I suffered a great loss as we were about to be grandparents in December. My stepson and his fiancee are the ones having the baby. They went to a normal appointment and discovered there was no heartbeat. We went to another hospital so they could deliver the passed baby, and of course, we were all grieving.

This woman’s stepdaughter asked for time off but got rejected.

Well, my stepdaughter asked for the day off for time to grieve. That was a no. So she still went in, with tears and heartbroken and everything. I mean, this was her niece. So as she’s working and crying while working, the owner of the business comes up the first time and says: “Stop that drama, it’s not even immediate family.”

Her stepdaughter was fired on the spot for crying and being emotional.

As she’s fighting to not cry, the boss comes up a second time and says: “Get the freak out of here. You’re done. I have money to make and don’t need to see that crap.” Fired on the spot. I’m not sure what to do with this, what she can do, if anything. If anything at all, I just had to put it out there that the name of this business is CSS in Avis, PA.

She wanted to expose the business and how mean the owner was.

I hope this business goes under, as I have heard bad things about how this lady treats employees. Apparently, so much so that the first post on the Facebook page for the business is: “Don’t believe everything you hear about how I treat employees. I’m a good person.” Well, if that’s the case, why feel the need to make a post about it defending yourself? Anyway, thank you everyone for your time.

Yikes! Expecting someone to work normally while grieving such a devastating family loss is quite harsh.

I think OP’s stepdaughter deserves to be somewhere better, where she will be appreciated and valued.

So getting fired from this toxic workplace is definitely a blessing in disguise.

Don’t you think so, too? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thought.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Here are more pieces of advice.

This user gives a positive remark.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who finds herself in a tough spot when a coworker reports her for the “policy violation” of having her personal water bottle at the register.

Finally, here’s another suggestion.

Apparently, compassion was not included in the job description.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a tech support worker who told a manager a computer needed replaced, only to be told no thanks. Read Story →