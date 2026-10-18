After A Fence Came Down, The Homeowners Chose Not To Rebuild It, So The Neighbor Is Left Footing The Bill

The saying goes that good fences make good neighbors. The emphasis here is on the word “good.” If you have a bad fence, that might make for a bad neighbor situation.

In this story, a homeowner’s fence is damaged due to strong winds. They plan to eventually replace the fence, but they don’t do it quickly enough for their impatient neighbor.

Keep reading to find out what happens when the neighbor calls the city and the city inspector comes out to look at the fence.

Neighbor wanted the fence fix, we just removed the fence This happen to my friend a couple months ago. Him and his wife just moved into their first house about 6 months ago. Then a strong wind storm came through and damaged their fence. And by damaged their fence I mean the fence was now leaning slightly, leaning about 70 degrees. Because home insurance won’t fix the fence plus it being winter. My friend and his wife were going to wait until spring to hire someone to fix/ replace their fence. Well their backyard neighbor did not like that. The backyard neighbor wanted the fence fix asap.

The neighbor got the city involved.

When the neighbor found out they were going to wait until spring, the neighbor called the city and complained that their fence was out of code. When the city inspector came out to inspect their fence, it was in fact out of code and needed to be corrected. Now the reason the neighbor was so fixated on the fence being replaced is because the neighbor has a pool in their yard and need to have a fence around their pool for safety.

Now, the neighbors are going to have to build a fence.

Well my friend and his wife now ticked off at their neighbor decided to only remove the fence and not replace it. This allows them to be in city code and now when the spring hits, the neighbor is going to need to build a fence on their backside of their yard if they want to fill up their pool for the summer. If the neighbor would have just been nice and not called the city like a Karen my friend would of build the fence up in the spring now problem.

Complaining really did backfire.

I guess the neighbor better find someone to install a fence.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s some good advice.

A former pool owner weighs in.

Another person wants the friends to report the neighbors.

Here’s a vote for ignoring the neighbors.

Removing the fence is the least expensive solution for the friends. It also created the biggest problem for the neighbors. They should totally remove the fence and then have that same city inspector come out to warn the neighbors about their pool.

Two can play that game!

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job. Read Story →