An Employee Secured a Legitimate Workplace Parking Stall—Only for an Entitled Colleague to Demand He Relinquish It for “Their Spot”

Imagine getting to work extra early and being able to pick anywhere you want to park. There are a lot of open spots, so you choose one and park in it.

What would you do if another driver came up to you and asked you to move your car so he could park there?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation, and so far he has refused to move his car; however, he’s worried that the other driver might retaliate.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for taking “his” parking spot? So I work at a warehouse and this week I’ve been working 10s coming in at 4. I like to get to work early and sir on my phone in my car. I see that the very first spot by the exit is free when I get there.

Another person wanted to park there.

It’s open Tuesday but the guy who drives a mustang parks right next to me and comes knocking on my window telling me that’d his spot. I look st him confused abd he walks away. Today he knocks on my window again and tells me that I’m in his spot. I ask him how it’s his spot.

The parking isn’t assigned.

And he says he parks tgere every day. I tell him that doesn’t mean that this spot is his. He starts walking away and says ok I asked nice twice.

There are reserved spot but this isn’t one of them.

OP is worried about revenge.

Idk if he thinks because his car is nicer then mine (I drive a Honda fit) or that he’s older then me. Low key worried my car will get keyed. After the holidays I’ll probably be going in at 6 and won’t be able to get there early enough anyway, lowkey worried my car will get keyed.

If he’s worried about revenge, park somewhere else or perhaps get a dash cam.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

Another person would go to HR.

This person calls the other driver a bully.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

And this person calls the other driver a diva.

So, he has a favorite parking spot. Tough. It’s not reserved. He doesn’t own the spot. It’s first come first serve. There are plenty of other places to park.

OP has no reason to move his car, but if he’s really worried about it, he should go to HR.

That other driver needs to back off.

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