Bereaved Adult Child Is Buying Their Late Father’s House – But Currently Their Sister Is Living There Too, And Her Boyfriend Has Moved In Without Asking

Losing a close family member is almost always devastating, and it can rock the family to its core. Things that you never questioned might suddenly be thrown up in the air, and it could feel like the very foundations of the family are failing. After all, after the glue holding the family together is gone, new cracks and fractures can start to emerge, and gradually some family members might start to grow apart.

And while nothing quite this dramatic is happening yet within the family in this story, things are certainly changing following the death of the father. And one of the dramas is surrounding the house which the father previously lived in, which now is housing both daughters. But the biggest problem is that now the house has a new housemate – one sister’s new boyfriend, who moved in without anyone else being consulted.

Read on to find out more.

AITA for not letting my sister’s boyfriend stay in my house? So for context, I was staying with my father after my sister had moved out. Shortly after my father passed away, my sister broke up with her ex and moved into the house with me. Not long after that she got a new boyfriend, and he moved in without asking me or my mother who owned the house at the time.

Uh-oh. Let’s see what happened next in this grieving family.

Things were discussed about what would happen with the house, and eventually it was decided that I would buy the whole house, since I wasn’t fond of any of the other ideas presented. My mother said I could charge my sister and her boyfriend rent. I decided that she can stay but I don’t want him staying in the house, regardless of rent. AITA?

Without knowing much about the new boyfriend, it’s difficult to know what this sibling’s opinions of the boyfriend staying there (or otherwise) are based on.

But the truth is, he shouldn’t have been allowed to move in without permission.

Saying that though, you have to cut the sister a little bit of slack right now, since she is grieving too.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person thought that after buying the house she had every right to evict her sister and/or the boyfriend.

While others pointed out that her sister might not want to stay if her boyfriend isn’t allowed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that the siblings should talk before any dramatic action happens.

The truth is, if she is buying the house (or, as it were, has bought the house), she has every right to do whatever she wants with it. She can let her sister stay there, or not, she can let her sister’s boyfriend stay and pay rent, or not. But she does have to accept that if she were to evict them, that might have a really severe effect on their relationship going forward. And that could be less pleasant, in the long run, than just accepting her sister’s new boyfriend.

Of course, if she has legitimate reasons for not wanting her sister’s boyfriend to be there, then she absolutely needs to press forward on that. Because there are plenty of reasons why he might not be welcome there, and certainly her sister moving him in without even discussing it with the family wasn’t right. But is this disagreement worth potentially costing her relationship with her sister? Only she can decide.

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