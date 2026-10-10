Daycare Parent Became Concerned After Finding Someone Camping In The Parking Lot, So They Contacted Authorities And Had The Person Removed

Fear can turn an unfamiliar person into a presumed threat.

In this story, one parent spotted a tent beside his son’s daycare.

He reported the occupant without witnessing danger or misconduct.

Police removed them anyway.

Let’s see how this one played out.

AITA for requesting to remove an unhoused person from my son’s daycare parking lot? “This morning as I was dropping my son off at daycare I noticed a tent in the church parking lot.

They’re just looking out for their son…

Normally I try to ignore those as they have become increasingly common in Denver as housing prices skyrocket but this is my son’s daycare and I can not ignore a potential threat to his safety. I ended up speaking to the management and they elected to have a police officer come escort them off the property.

They have conflicting feeling about this.

I feel bad because I know that there’s ongoing efforts for addiction support at the church that perhaps he was seeking to take advantage of (or not) but I just can’t risk an episode or needles were my son plays and felt I needed to do something. AITA?”

And here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another reader said they’re an *******.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

And this reader had a lot to say.

This father treated an unhoused stranger as dangerous based solely on a tent and hypothetical fears.

Commenters felt involving police without any observed threat punished vulnerability rather than protecting the children.