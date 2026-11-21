Staying at an Airbnb can be great for travelers, but a lot of homeowners don’t like having strangers constantly rotating in and out of their neighborhood.

In this story, we hear from someone who owns a condo, and the HOA rules specifically state that you can’t rent out the unit unless it’s to a visiting family member.

Now, the condo owner is considering reporting another owner to the HOA for running an Airbnb. Is that the best way to handle the situation?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I report my neighbor’s Airbnb to my condo’s HOA president? I want to send an email, not anonymously, to our condo board’s president about their operating an airbnb even tho our by-laws restricts any rentals unless it’s to a family member. I was going to send the president a link to their airbnb page and also explain that we ran into some of their guests who clearly stated they’re using the place as an airbnb.

OP isn’t sure if going to the president is the right thing to do or not.

The owner of the condo has lied and stated that the reason they have a lockbox is for visiting family, and even had someone lie to another resident that they were family. I’m pretty sure I’m NTA for reporting it, but I’m not sure if by going straight to the president is an awful move, and maybe I should bring it up with the owner first. And the only reason I care is because I’m currently 6 months pregnant and I don’t like the idea of strangers coming in and out of the building, especially since we have had some issues with mail theft already and airbnb doesn’t do the most thorough background checks.

If renting the unit as an Airbnb is strictly against the bylaws, yes, report it.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks she should report the neighbor.

Another person thinks reporting the neighbor is the right thing to do.

This person suggests talking to the neighbor first.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Another person would go to the owner before going to the HOA.

This is why HOAs exist. She should definitely report it. I honestly don’t think talking to the neighbor first would help. If they’re making money off this Airbnb, they aren’t going to shut it down just because a neighbor asked them to. However, if the HOA fines them, they’ll probably shut it down.

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