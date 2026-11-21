Woman Has Been Handing Over Her Entire Paycheck To Her Mom, But She’s Finally Asking To Be Repaid

Imagine living at home with your mom after you graduate from high school. If you had a job that didn’t pay very much, how much would you be willing to pay your mom for rent while you’re living at home?

In this story, one young adult didn’t pay anything for quite awhile because she didn’t have a job. When she finally got a job, she eventually started giving her mom her entire paycheck. Now, she wants her mom to pay her back, but they disagree about how much she owes.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for wanting more money? I’ve lived with my mother for two years after graduation. I didn’t have a job in this time at all. It was difficult to live with each other. I was in a deep depression, and i still am, and that made me an incredible jerk. My mother also doesn’t believe in mental health, so she always just yelled at me and believed i was just a bad person in general.

She finally has a job.

We moved to the city and into another house. My grandfather on my daddys side helped me get a job. I’m an intern, so i literally only make 4.30 an hour. In about six months of training i’ll be able to make ten dollars an hour. My mummy decided that since i have a job, i should help her with rent and stuff. so it was decided i give her half my paycheck. which a lot of people didn’t think was fair because o only make 4.30, but i didn’t mind because i felt so useless not having a job for two years after high school.

OP is helping her mom out as much as she can.

Since we rented into a new house (which i’m sure y’all know is expensive) she didn’t have a ton of money, so for the last four months i’ve given her my entire paycheck, and have only ever asked for money from her to occasionally get something to eat from work (i don’t usually eat at work because of intermittent fasting, only if i’m hungry). I’ve paid her over 1600 dollars at this point. She owes me half my money now, which added up to like 840 dollars. Which i was okay with. She said she’d give me my money back soon so i didn’t fuss.

But her mom disagrees about how much she owes her.

But now, she’s saying she only owes me 430. She paid for me to get my hair braided, and even added a tip to the lady. She also had to pay for the hair itself. Before i got it, she told me she would pay for it since i only make a little money, but i guess she changed her mind after seeing how much she owes me. She also is charging me for the few times she bought me lunch at work, saying ‘i should not have had to buy you food’.

She seems pretty annoyed with her mom.

I would not have gotten my hair braided or gotten lunch if i knew it was coming out of my money. I would have rather starved. Idk if i’m being greedy, but i also just keep thinking that i basically just worked 8 hours a day, five days a week for four months for only 400 dollars. She’s also not giving me the money back, just letting me keep my next few paychecks in full instead of her paying me. After she said this i just stopped talking to her and went to sleep. Am i the jerk here?

She hardly makes any money. It’s too bad she’s been giving all of it to her mom. Paying something for rent is reasonable though.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks it’s time to move out.

Another person calls her mom a monster.

This person reassures OP that she’s not being greedy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

Another person gives her some advice.

If she could find some roommates to live with, it might be time for her to move out. Her mom is taking advantage of her at this point. OP never should’ve given her mom her entire paycheck. This living situation is no longer working.

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