A Teenage Girl Already Had Plans With Her Boyfriend—So Her Mom Asked Her to Have Dinner With the Neighbors Instead

Imagine being a teenager who is home from college for the summer, and you have plans with your boyfriend. If your mom told you to cancel the plans so you could join her for dinner with neighbors you’ve never met, would you do it or refuse?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this exact situation, and she refuses to cancel or add to her plans. Her mom kept pushing her to have dinner with the neighbors and got really upset at her for refusing to go.

Did she mess up by keeping her plans with her boyfriend? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not going over to my neighbors house? I’ll start this off by saying my entire family is vaccinated and has been for over 4 and a half months. I’m 18 female and staying at home for the summer. On the Fourth of July I had pre-established plans with my friends and boyfriend (all vaccinated) and wasn’t going to be home til the following morning. I also have two younger siblings who were both out at friends houses for the fourth.

She had plans that conflicted with her mother’s plans.

Around noonish on the fourth my car battery died and I had to jump it and drive back home. When I got home my parents were in the kitchen I talked to them for a bit and my mom said the neighbors invited our family over to have dinner with them. I reminded my mom that I was going to my boyfriends house to watch fireworks with some of our friends. She insisted I could be a little late and that I should bring my boyfriend with me to the dinner.

Her mom is really pushing this dinner with the neighbors.

I have never actually met the neighbors she was talking about as they moved in while I was away at college. I did know that they have young children. I told her I wouldn’t be coming cause I already had plans. And she said “well plans change” Later that day my boyfriend came to pick me up and my mom told him about the dinner.

Her boyfriend doesn’t want to have dinner with the neighbors either.

He was weirded out cause he had also never met them and didn’t want to randomly show up and basically be a stranger.

So I told my mom we were in a hurry and left. All night she would send me texts asking if I could drop by the neighbors house and come say hi and maybe watch all the neighborhood kids for a bit.

Her mom is mad at her.

I kept telling her no and she wouldn’t listen. I came home the next morning and she was fuming saying I embarrassed her was acting selfish and like a bratty witch. I really don’t think I was being unreasonable but was I the jerk for not stopping by to say hello?

Okay, I think I know what’s going on. Her mom had promised the neighbors that her daughter would stop by and could babysit the kids. It’s a good thing she didn’t go.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks it was all about babysitting.

Another person has a theory about what really happened.

This person agrees that her mom was trying to trick her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

One person thinks she could’ve said “hi.”

I think it’s a really good thing she didn’t stop by at all, even just to say, “hi.” Her mom was trying to trick her and her boyfriend into babysitting. It was never about dinner.

Her mom probably promised the neighbors that OP would babysit, and when she didn’t show up, it made the mom look bad.

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