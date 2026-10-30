Dog Owner Leaves The Gate To The Dog Park Open, So His Neighbor Asks Him To Close The Gate

Imagine taking your dog to a neighborhood dog park. If there weren’t any other dogs in the dog park, when it was time to leave, would you leave the gate open or closed?

In this story, one dog owner is in this situation and leaves the gate open. His neighbor gets really upset about this and wants him to close the gate.

Now, the dog owner is wondering if he messed up or if his neighbor is overreacting.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For not closing the gate to my apartment’s dog park. The apartment complex I live in has a small dog park. This afternoon I took my dog out to relieve her self. There was easily 15 different piles of dog waste in the dog park. Where I live the people are very lazy especially on the weekends. My dog does her business. I look for a dog bag and there aren’t any and I didn’t bring one with me so I get my dog. We walk to the other side of the street,I get a bag and come back.

He cleaned up after his dog.

Of course, my dog picked a spot that was surrounded by multiple piles of other dogs excrement. I pick up hers and walk out of the dog park. I throw the bag away and start heading back to my apartment. The guy that lives on the first floor near the dog park calls me over to ask me a question. He asked if I left my front door open when I leave my home? I said no.

He was making a point.

He said, then why would you leave the gate to the dog park open. I was a little taken aback by the question and I looked back to the dog park and noticed that the gate was open. However, there are no other dogs in the dog park. I told him I was navigating a bunch of land mines while holding my dogs leash with one hand and the waste bag in the other. Trying not to step in dog waste and when I got to the gate I dispose of the dog bag, and didn’t think about closing it. He then went on a tirade how leaving the gate open makes our apartment complex look bad. We live in a high rent area. We are close to downtown and everything is within walking distance, and we pay a premium for it.

The neighbor wasn’t done complaining.

He then said he and I were raised differently because he would’ve shut the gate. I was really upset with him making accusations. I then pointed to all the dog waste .I asked him. Why doesn’t he question people that don’t clean up after their dog? That’s a bigger a nuisance than me leaving the gate open.

Let’s see how the neighbor answered that question.

He said closing the gate conceals it. The fence is made of iron bars spaced out about 4 inches apart. The gate being open or closed is irrelevant .You can see the entire dog park through the fence. He then asked me to close it and I said I would not. I told him I was really annoyed with his accusations of me being brought up improperly. I once again asked why he Doesn’t question people they don’t pick up after their dog. Especially being on the first floor 30 feet from the dog park when the wind hits right he has to smell it.

The argument continued.

He didn’t have an answer to my very valid question. He just looked at my dog and told me how cute she was. I said I know she’s cute. But that’s not an answer to my question. Not wanting to get into a huge fight over something so ridiculous I just said we will agree to disagree and I started to walk off. He kept talking to me and I just looked at him and said we’re done talking. You can close the gate if it bothers you that much. Am I wrong for not closing a gate?

Yes, he’s wrong for not closing the gate, but since there weren’t any dogs in the dog park, it wasn’t that big a deal.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks they both messed up.

Another person agrees that they both handled the situation poorly.

Everyone seems to agree that they were both in the wrong.

But this person is on OP’s side.

It would bother me if the gate were left open too, but it’s really not that big of a deal since there weren’t any other dogs in the dog park.

The neighbor probably should’ve minded his own business, but the dog owner could’ve simply closed the gate.

It’s too bad the gate isn’t the kind that automatically closes.

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